UPMC Monoclonal Anitbody Distribution

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPMC health leaders announced how limited doses of Astra Zeneca’s Monoclonal antibody cocktail will be distributed throughout its system. It’s designed to prevent COVID-19 infection in people who are vulnerable and immunocompromised such as...

www.abc23.com

10NEWS

Florida surgeon general unhappy with fed's distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Surgeon General Anthony Ladapo is accusing the federal government of interfering with the state's ability to acquire monoclonal antibody treatments. In a letter sent to the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, Ladapo says the government is "preventing" the treatment from being distributed across the country, and suspended monoclonal antibody treatments from reaching the state.
FLORIDA STATE
#Upmc#Immune System
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Vaccines
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
INDUSTRY

