CPS says school starts Monday despite CTU’s objections over Covid testing sites

By Erik Runge, Peter Marzano, Julian Crews
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Problems with an effort to test students for Covid-19 prompted strong objections from the Chicago Teacher’s Union Thursday.

CPS announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits was extended until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Students are set to return to schools Monday, but the CTU called for a two-week delay to the start of classes. and said many drop off sites were overwhelmed. The union said the district isn’t ready.

Illinois Department of Public Health adopts CDC guidance on quarantining, isolation

CPS CEO Dr. Pedro Martinez said it is not a problem and supply chain issues resolved.

“We worked with Walgreens. We worked with FedEx. All those test kits were picked up,” he said.

The plan remains to welcome students back from Winter Break Monday but the district stands ready to move quickly when they get clusters of infections.

Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. CPS encouraged families to test students before returning results via FedEx or a participating library location.

The school district is now waiting on results.

FDA reportedly expected to approve boosters for 12 to 15 year-olds

At joint City Hall Press conference with CPS, the head of the Chicago Department of Public Health Dr Allison Arwady pointed to the latest numbers including 16% positivity rates throughout the city.

“If you’re worried about your child returning to school and they’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated,” she said.

COVID-19 vaccine mandate starts Monday for Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago and Cook County will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment […]
Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office sees 2nd highest caseload of all-time amid pandemic, record homicide numbers

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded its second-highest caseload in its history in 2021, attributed to a record number of gun-related homicides, an increase in opioid overdoses and the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCMEO recorded 1,002 gun-related homicides in 2021, shattering the record of 881 set in 2020. The Office handled 1,087 total […]
FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed […]
Pritzker, hospital leaders urge hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries during omicron surge

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — In anticipation of a likely surge of post-holiday COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed […]
