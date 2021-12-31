ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Morgan Wallen, Currently No. 1 on Hip-Hop Chart, Says He’d Like to Work With Kendrick Lamar

By Chris Willman
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry star Morgan Wallen is ending 2021 in a place few would have expected to find him a few months ago: in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop chart. “Broadway Girls,” his collaboration with rapper Lil Durk, came out just before Christmas and ascended this week to the top of...

www.greenwichtime.com

HipHopDX.com

Women of Hip Hop - The Best Female Rappers of 2021

Women have been integral to Hip Hop since its inception. While DJ Kool Herc is credited with throwing the iconic Back To School Jam on August 11, 1973 (Hip Hop’s birthday), it was his sister Cindy Campbell who helped mastermind the whole event. “The Mother of Hip Hop” Sylvia...
HIP HOP
Billboard

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Tops Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Normani achieves her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B, ascends from the runner-up spot to lead the list dated Jan. 1. The single climbs despite a 2% drop in plays in the week ending Dec. 26 to become the most played song on U.S. monitored mainstream-centered R&B/hip-hop radio stations, according to MRC Data. (The previous week’s No. 1, Drake’s “Girls Want Girls,” featuring Lil Baby, falls to No. 2 with a 7% decline in plays.)
Complex

Morgan Wallen Interested in Working With Kendrick Lamar and Moneybagg Yo Following Success of Lil Durk Collab

Following the success of his new Lil Durk collab “Broadway Girls,” country star Morgan Wallen says he’d like to work with Kendrick Lamar. The singer-songwriter has been at the center of controversy this year after a video showed him using a racial slur, for which he ended up apologizing. In a new conversation with comedian Druski on Clubhouse, per Variety, Wallen was not asked about that incident but was given extensive questions regarding what he’s been listening to and what led him to work with Lil Durk. The 28-year-old also revealed who his dream hip-hop collaborators would be, focusing on two in particular.
