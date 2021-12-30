ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 major stargazing events for Coloradans to look for in 2022

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
The Perseid meteor shower in August 13, 2018. Photo Credit: bjdlzx (iStock). bjdlzx

Take a moment and look at the stars.

In 2022, stargazers in Colorado will have ample opportunities to watch major cosmic events unfold before their eyes.

Here are a few events that you won't need special equipment to observe, as long as there are clear skies.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower is an annual stargazing event that takes place from the last week of December through January 16, according to timeanddate.com.

Quadrantids are visible due to the passing Asteroid 2003 EH1, which has a 5.5 year orbit around the sun.

The meteor shower is expected to peak from January 3-4. During the peak, it will be possible to see 25 meteors per hour if the night is clear.

Lyrid Meteor Shower

The Lyrid Meteor Shower, named for the constellation Lyra, is one of the oldest meteor showers on record, according to timeanddate.com. The shower is caused by debris from comet Thatcher, which has a 415-year orbit around the sun.

The shower is expected to peak between April 16 and 25 and can be seen without special equipment.

Eta Aquarid Meteors

The Eta Aquarid Meteor shower is visible due to debris from the comet Halley and is expected to peak overnight on May 5. It can be spotted in the direction of the Aquarius constellation.

Total Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse and blood moon will be visible to Coloradans on May 16 at 7:54 PM, expected to last about five hours.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth blocks the sun's light from reflecting off of the moon. Total lunar eclipses are fairly rare, with the last one happening in January of 2019.

Perseids Meteor Shower

The Perseids Meteor Shower is expected to peak between August 12 and 13, caused by debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

"The Perseids are widely sought after by astronomers and stargazers because most years at its peak, one can see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour from a dark place," timeanddate.com said in a report about the shower.

Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid Meteor shower is caused by debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon and is expected to peak between December 13 and 14.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is widely recognized as one of the most reliable showers annually, according to AccuWeather.com. At peak times there is a chance to see 120 meteors per hour, the website reports.

