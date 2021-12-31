Greene County man facing charges for robbing store, sheriff says

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greene County man is facing charges after officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said he robbed a Family Dollar store on Thursday.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says that around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, a man entered the store armed with a knife and demanding money. The man took off on foot and headed to the woods behind the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Deputies responded to the area around the woods where the man was seen entering. Shortly after, deputies located Ora Sherwood Conklin Jr., 25, of Dunn Cobb Rd in Hookerton exiting the woods. Conklin, who is also on probation, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was being held in the Greene County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

