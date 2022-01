SEATTLE — The omicron variant has burst into western Washington in the last few weeks, setting the region up to end the year with new daily case rate records. The latest data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shows that the state hit a record number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve with 6,235. The previous record was 5,526 new cases on Dec. 7, 2020.

