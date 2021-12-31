ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Fireworks versus Gunshots

ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ayw8k_0dZVLzkI00

ODESSA, Texas–2021 is coming to a close and a lot of people want to celebrate big, but it can be dangerous, all while creating some confusion. As some people are mistaking fireworks for gunshots.

“It is illegal to possess, manufacture, or sell fireworks, within the city limits of Odessa. And you cannot do that within 5,000 feet of the city limits,” says Odessa Police Department’s Cpl., Steve LeSueur.

Many people want to end out the year with a bang by shooting off those fireworks, but local police want to remind you that you have to shoot them off in certain areas, and even then, they may still get a phone call about it.

Heavy use of fireworks tends to fall on the two biggest nights of the year, the Fourth of July and New Years Eve. Along with these holidays, come some important precautions.

“We have responded to fires in the past that have resulted from fireworks so, there’s a reason why they are illegal here within the city limits. But there is a safe way to set off the fireworks, it’s just not here in the city limits,” adds LeSueur.

Not only have fireworks been known to spark fires and cause damage to their surroundings, police also say fireworks can cause confusion as people think it’s gun shots.

LeSueur mentions, “whether it’s fourth of July or new year’s day, we always experience an increase in shots fired calls and fireworks calls. And a lot of times it is hard to differentiate.”

While it may be difficult to differentiate between the sounds of fireworks and gunshots, The Odessa Police Department says they’ll respond to every call regardless, so long as within the cities limits.

“More than likely the vast majority of calls, will be in reference to fireworks, however OPD will be enforcing it,” says LeSueur.

Overall, OPD wants everyone to enjoy themselves on New Years Eve, but also wants to make sure you’re staying cautious.

LeSueur continues, “we just want to remind the public that there is a safe way to do it. So, we want people to have fun, but we want it to be done in a safe manner. But just keep in mind that our goal is not to issue as many citations as we can, our goal is to prevent fires from occurring and other dangerous things from happening.”

Lastly, police say don’t hesitate to contact them if you have a concern. And just as a reminder, you could be fined up to $2,000 if you shoot off fireworks within city limits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC Big 2 News

2018 Midland murder suspect found in Mexico, extradited to Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) After more than three years of searching, on Wednesday December 29, 2021 the U.S. Marshals Service extradited Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran from the Republic of Mexico. Lopez-Beltran will be booked into the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio, Texas. Lopez-Beltran was wanted for Murder in Midland, Texas stemming from an incident that occurred […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Park vandalism taking over Odessa

ODESSA, Texas–A lot of people are fed up after a local park is vandalized and ends up covered in graffiti, now they want something done about it. Many locals saw the disturbing images spray-painted at the Prairie Peet Playland Park, located in Sherwood Park, and they’re upset because it’s a place for kids. Odessa resident, Daniel […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

19-year-old shot and killed on WCR 154 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – More than a day after a young man was shot and killed in Midland County, the search continues for the gunman. 19-year-old Ivan Josue Ortiz-Castillo was shot and killed Monday night on the 10000 block of WCR 154, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday. Sheriff’s […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Limits#Weather#Opd
ABC Big 2 News

NYE Plans in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – As the New Year gets closer, people are getting ready to celebrate.Downtown Odessa INC. is hosting a countdown event at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. The events include a comedy show, dance floor with a DJ, complimentary champagne, and a ball drop, Downtown Odessa INC. Executive Director, Alexis Moulakis […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

The dangers of drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – New Year’s Eve is almost here. It’s a fun time for celebrations. Choosing to drink and drive can bring major consequences. A choice that can cost your life or someone else’s. As New Year’s Eve celebrations get closer, more drivers are expected to be on the road. Local police said every […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Panic buying at pharmacies

ODESSA, Texas–Have you noticed some shelves at local pharmacies are more empty than usual? A lot of items you could normally get at the pharmacy are hard to find right now. While the coronavirus continues to spread, West Texans are also dealing with cold and flu season. And now, pharmacy supplies are starting to get […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Keep holiday trash off the streets

MIDLAND, Texas–All of the Christmas presents have been unwrapped and now there’s a lot of trash making it’s way to the streets of West Texas. There are several things that people in the community can do to make sure your area remains cleaner, even after the holidays. While some probably don’t think about what happens […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy