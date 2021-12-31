ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen, Currently No. 1 on Hip-Hop Chart, Says He’d Like to Work With Kendrick Lamar

By Chris Willman
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry star Morgan Wallen is ending 2021 in a place few would have expected to find him a few months ago: in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop chart. “Broadway Girls,” his collaboration with rapper Lil Durk, came out just before Christmas and ascended this week to the top of...

