Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines to help New Yorkers get back to work. The new CDC guideline allows employers to let an individual who tested positive for COVID to return to work. The individual can return after 5 days if they are fully vaccinated, asymptomatic, or their symptoms have been resolving and they have no fever for the last 72 hours without medication.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO