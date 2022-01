Risk: Due to widespread inflation, real GDP growth could turn negative on a quarterly basis in 2022. The Fed's decision to taper its bond buying program, and push interest rates higher, could even stall economic growth, or a failure to halt price pressures could lead to the worst of all outcomes: stagflation. There are also other macroeconomic factors at play, like renewed lockdowns seen in Europe, or quarantines and the zero-COVID policy in China, which has driven some 30% of global growth over the past decade.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO