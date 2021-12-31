ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos Park, FL

9-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after being hit by car in San Carlos Park

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYIgg_0dZVKKFK00

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was turning into a driveway on Phlox Drive while the girl was in between two parked cars in the driveway. The 9-year-old then went into the path of the car turning in.

The car hit the girl and troopers said she was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital. FHP is still investigating the crash.

San Carlos Park Fire crews confirmed they responded at around 6:04 p.m. to Phlox Drive and Sanibel Boulevard.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said all southbound lanes were shut down in the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Carlos Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
San Carlos Park, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Lee County, FL
Accidents
San Carlos Park, FL
Accidents
County
Lee County, FL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Lee#Traffic Accident#Gulf Coast Hospital#Fhp
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy