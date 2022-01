SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available ahead of the Christmas holiday and on New Year's Eve at Spokane Falls Community College. These rapid tests came to be through Discovery Health MD’s established partnerships with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and the Washington State Department of Health. The antigen tests will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2021 at the Spokane Falls Community College.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO