Kraken-Flames pregame notes: Kraken look to rebound after disappointing overtime loss

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton didn’t realize he had a cancerous growth on his neck until he visited Seattle in October. But an eagle-eyed fan sitting behind the Canucks’ bench for the Kraken’s inaugural home game on Oct.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
Dec. 31—Kraken captain Mark Giordano has seen his team find some creative ways to lose throughout its plummet to the Pacific Division basement, though this latest trend is among the more frustrating for him and the fans. For the second time in two nights, in a 6-4 loss to...
Perhaps there’s no better metaphor for the Kraken season than Will Borgen’s game Saturday night. The 25-year-old defenseman turned the puck over in the first period to give the Canucks their first goal. He had another costly turnover later. Then he scored a dramatic third-period goal — his...
SEATTLE — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last...
The voice of the Panthers joined Kyle on Friday’s edition of the Clubhouse to discuss calling his last home game as a voice of the Panthers, and what he makes of the future for this team. Mick started by thanking the fans for the ovation he got over the weekend at the game as he […]
Nick Sirianni didn’t sense any panic on the Eagles sideline. The Eagles were trailing the Washington Football Team, their run game wasn’t as effective as it has been for most of the season, and Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was on a hot streak.
