Public Safety

Twenty-five individuals charged in relation to Bellevue Square Mall looting that occurred in May 2020

By Cameron Sheppard - Bellevue Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five different individuals have been criminally charged in relation to...

WCIA

Five charged in relation to robbery, murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people appeared in court on Wednesday in relation to a robbery and murder that was staged to look like a home invasion, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar. Lozar said that on Monday night, Jaquan Shorter, Ryan Mason, Erion Davis-Murdock, Kareasha Alston and Shaniquh Johns allegedly lured Trenton Jones […]
URBANA, IL
local21news.com

Relative charged in connection with stabbing death of York man

York County, PA — Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of Joselito Pagan-Ocasio. Authorities say his cousin, 23-year-old Ninoska Santos-Cruz is now charged with homicide. 36-year-old Joselito Pagan-Ocasio was found dead inside a home on the 300 Block of E. King Street...
YORK, PA
The Independent

2 men charged in shooting at packed Chicago-area mall

Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week.Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve Lane, 29, face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center, a mall in west suburban Oak Brook. A judge issued a $1 million bail Wednesday for both men during a court appearance.DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said at a news conference that Williams and Lane fired at each other near Auntie Anne’s pretzel store...
PUBLIC SAFETY
outerbanksvoice.com

Five teens, two restaurants charged after alcohol-related accident

(NC Dept of Public Safety) The NC Department of Public Safety has issued this release about an accident investigation that has led to charges against employees of two Kill Devil Hills restaurants as well as five Currituck County teenagers. Following an ALE investigation, two businesses, two employees and five underage...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL
Public Safety
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Community Policy