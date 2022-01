(CBS4) — The brother of one of the victims killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 is blasting Gov. Jared Polis for reducing the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing four deaths. Polis commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years in prison, shaving 100 years off the original sentence. Duane Bailey, who lost his brother William “Bill” Bailey in the crash, called Polis a “despicable human being.” Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) “As far as I’m concerned, [Polis] undermined the integrity of the courts,” Duane Bailey told CBS4 on Saturday morning. The clemency was announced Thursday, during...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO