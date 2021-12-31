This experimental app can give you acrylic menus on Windows 10

Many would argue that the best way to perform mobile application penetration testing on Android is physically connecting a bunch of Android smartphones to a PC or Mac and debugging them. This combination does offer a plethora of control options for pentesting, and for many testing scenarios, a higher degree of swiftness you can’t get from typical Android emulators. Even if you don’t have access to multiple devices, then Android Studio’s built-in virtual device (AVD) has typically been the go-to for such testing jobs. Rooting the AVD is possible and it integrates perfectly with the debuggers, so everything works out of the box. But if you’re running Windows 11 and you want to dip your toes into the Android app pentesting, you can easily do so without relying on emulators or VMs, courtesy of Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA).
Comments / 0