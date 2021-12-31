ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gary Kirsten says England coaching job would be a ‘lovely project’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRNTw_0dZVIqyo00
Gary Kirsten with his Welsh Fire batters during The Hundred back in July 2021.

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in coaching England by saying reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”. The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future as a result of the Ashes humiliation in Australia.

England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.

“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told the i newspaper. “Listen, the England ODI side is set up, you’re the best ODI side in the world at the moment. It’s a project that has been well thought out. You’ve got consistency in the players that have been picked. Your Test side has battled for a while but it would be a really lovely project to get that going.”

Kirsten, who spent last summer working with the Welsh Fire in the Hundred, was linked with the England job in 2015 and 2019 when new coaches were being sought. The South African made it clear he could not commit to white-ball and red-ball formats and would only become involved if the two coaching roles were split.

Kirsten said: “Listen, it [the England job] is always a consideration because it’s a tremendous honour. I’ve walked this journey twice now and I’ve always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats.

“And when international cricket boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration. I actually said to the CEO of Cricket South Africa that I was happy to just do the Test side because I felt it should be the No 1 side in the world.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

“It had all the credentials to do that. The issue is that the different formats have the potential to cannibalise teams. You focus too much attention on one format and the other format takes the hit. It’s not easy to get everything right.

“Look at Australia, they’re now using a lot of players across the different formats. It [England] is an interesting one. I think it’s a great project for someone to come in and take that Test side on. There’s a lot that needs to be put in place to build this Test team out. Maybe the time has come for England to say that Test cricket is their focus.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Gary Kirsten
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Cricket Australia#Odi#The Welsh Fire#The South African#Cricket South Africa
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

100K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy