Taliban tells women they cannot travel without male relatives

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban has announced that Afghan females will only be allowed to undertake road journeys when they are escorted by male relatives. The order, issued on December 26, comes as yet another step in reducing the rights of women since the Taliban took over the country in August. Global...

