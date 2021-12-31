ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Central Texas College to host information session Jan. 5

lampasasdispatchrecord.com
 3 days ago

Central Texas College will host a virtual information session on...

www.lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
caspercollege.edu

Adult Learning Center offers info session Jan. 5

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate. The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes...
CASPER, WY
mypaperonline.com

CCM Admissions Office Information Sessions and Campus Tours

Interested in learning how you can pursue a rewarding career by obtaining a nationally ranked, yet affordable, higher education? The Admissions office at County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a full slate of information sessions, both in-person and online, to provide students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to explore the expansive offerings CCM provides to meet individual goals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
belmontcollege.edu

Belmont College to Host “Super Saturday” Enrollment Event

St. Clairsville, OH (December 20, 2021) – Belmont College will be hosting a “Super Saturday” enrollment event at their Main Campus location in St. Clairsville, Ohio to help students register for classes and apply for financial aid all in one stop. The Super Saturday event will take...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
VISTA.Today

Immaculata to Host Info Session for Adult Undergrads on Saturday

Immaculata University will hold an on-campus information session on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 AM-12 PM for adult students interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree. Attendees will learn about program offerings and the personalized coaching and support Immaculata provides for adult learners. Immaculata’s College of Adult Professional...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas College
CBS Philly

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22. Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8. “This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said. Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters. The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3 Read the entire announcement here.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Air Force ROTC Wednesday Information Session

Join us on Zoom: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/97096891749. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Register Citizen

Torrington parents, caregivers invited to kindergarten information sessions

TORRINGTON — The public schools are holding Ready, Set, Kindergarten! registration kickoff event for adults and caregivers only, Jan. 25 and 27. On Jan. 25, the event will be held at Vogel-Wetmore School, 68 Church St., 6:30-7:30 p.m. with a snow date of Feb. 8. A second session will be held Jan. 27 at Torringford School, 631 Torringford West St., 6:30-7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 10.
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lima News

Way International to host blood drive Jan.15

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Outreach Services Center at 19100 E. Shelby Road. The drive is open to the public. To schedule an appointment or for more info, visit...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Fredericksburg Standard

Central Texas College announces new dean

Central Texas College (CTC) in Killeen, recently welcomed Daniel Fischer as the new dean of instruction. Fischer, a first generation college student, holds a doctor of education degree in organizational leadership and served in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He spent 10 of those years as faculty...
KILLEEN, TX
newmilfordspectrum.com

Torrington parents, caregivers invited to kindergarten information sessions

TORRINGTON — The public schools are holding Ready, Set, Kindergarten! registration kickoff event for adults and caregivers only, Jan. 25 and 27. On Jan. 25, the event will be held at Vogel-Wetmore School, 68 Church St., 6:30-7:30 p.m. with a snow date of Feb. 8. A second session will be held Jan. 27 at Torringford School, 631 Torringford West St., 6:30-7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 10.
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy