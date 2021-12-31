Crawford, Benton counties prepare roads for upcoming winter weather

CRAWFORD COUNTY, BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford and Benton counties are preparing the roads for upcoming winter weather.

The Crawford County Highway Department has around 1,200-1,300 miles of road to maintain, and it is making sure all materials and supplies are ready.

The highway department says it is prepared for whatever materializes.

“If we see that temperature starting to get there and the precipitation is falling, then we will have people there at the office on standby to go out as soon as possible,” said Crawford County Road Superintendent Chris Keith.

Keith says to make everything easier, people should stay home and off the roads if they don’t have to get out.

Meanwhile, Benton County is also preparing for winter weather challenges.

The Benton County Administrator of Public Services Jay Fraiser says the county is ready if winter weather hits.

“We are prepared if the weather takes a turn and we have to hit the roads,” Fraiser said.

Winter weather is expected to hit the area January 1 and remain until January 2.

