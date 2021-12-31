ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Crawford, Benton counties prepare roads for upcoming winter weather

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford and Benton counties are preparing the roads for upcoming winter weather.

The Crawford County Highway Department has around 1,200-1,300 miles of road to maintain, and it is making sure all materials and supplies are ready.

The highway department says it is prepared for whatever materializes.

“If we see that temperature starting to get there and the precipitation is falling, then we will have people there at the office on standby to go out as soon as possible,” said Crawford County Road Superintendent Chris Keith.

Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of winter weather in Arkansas

Keith says to make everything easier, people should stay home and off the roads if they don’t have to get out.

Meanwhile, Benton County is also preparing for winter weather challenges.

The Benton County Administrator of Public Services Jay Fraiser says the county is ready if winter weather hits.

“We are prepared if the weather takes a turn and we have to hit the roads,” Fraiser said.

Winter weather is expected to hit the area January 1 and remain until January 2.

How to stay safe during the cold snap

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is experiencing its first cold snap of the winter season and emergency management wants you to stay safe during the frigid temperatures. Travis Cooper with Sebastian County Emergency Management, said its important to be prepared before traveling in the cold weather. “Having good tires is […]
Weather Blog: Stormy Start To 2022 Before Frigid Temps & Possible First Flakes Of The Season Saturday Night

It will be a stormy start to 2022 in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Light rain showers will close out 2021 with heavier bands of rain moving in around 2-3 AM Saturday from west to east. Widespread 2-3 inches of rain will be possible by Saturday afternoon, leading to concerns about localized flash flooding […]
AR Game & Fish Commission: more chronic wasting disease cases identified in Arkansas

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that multiple deer have turned up positive for chronic wasting disease across the Natural State. The most recent cases come from Randolph, Crawford, Franklin and Van Buren Counties. The Crawford County deer was harvested near Cedarville, the Franklin County deer was taken near Charleston, […]
