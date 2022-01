When it comes to pushing boundaries and doing things differently, Nicolas Cage might be one of the best in the world of acting. Cage has never shied away from taking on obscure or bizarre roles. His work as an artist on screen is almost unrivaled. When you start to get into the details, the style of acting, then Cage is the guy to talk to. He knows the history, the subgenres, what is conventional, and what is out of the box.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO