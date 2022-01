BUFFALO, N.Y. — As New York State battles yet another winter surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kathy Hochul says more testing sites will be opening next week. In a COVID-19 briefing Friday morning, Hochul announced that New York is launching six more state-run testing sites next week, including one here in Buffalo, to help address the rising COVID cases. These sites will add to the state's existing 1,800-plus testing sites across New York.

