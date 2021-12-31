ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Manchester City’s João Cancelo assaulted at home during robbery

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDbAa_0dZVGZoT00
João Cancelo: Portuguese player was at home with his family. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

João Cancelo suffered a violent attack at his home on Thursday evening, with the Manchester City defender left with visible facial injuries. He has branded the four intruders as “cowards”.

The incident is being investigated by police, and Cancelo’s ability to travel with Pep Guardiola’s squad for Saturday’s match against Arsenal is in doubt.

Related: Liverpool and Chelsea are still title contenders, says Pep Guardiola

The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in which he was shown to be cut above the right eye and bruised. In the post, Cancelo said: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“When you show resistance this is what happens. I don’t know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

It is understood that City staff were at Cancelo’s home on Thursday evening to support him and his family. A decision regarding whether Cancelo can travel to London to face Arsenal is to be taken some time on Friday.

A City statement said: “We are shocked and appalled that João Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which João was also assaulted. João and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
João Cancelo
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Robbery#Home#Portuguese#Arsenal
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo set to be available for Man City’s trip to Arsenal despite burglary

Joao Cancelo will be available for Manchester City’s Premier League match at Arsenal just two days after being attacked in his home, the PA news agency understands.The defender was assaulted during a burglary at his home on Thursday and shared a picture showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.But it is understood the Portugal international will travel with his teammates to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday’s fixture.Cancelo, who was with his family when the incident took place, wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rodri grabs injury-time Man City winner against 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City extended their Premier League winning run to 11 games as Rodri scored in injury time to settle a heated contest against 10-man Arsenal.Pep Guardiola’s side had not been at the races until they were awarded a penalty on 57 minutes, with Riyad Mahrez converting to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s opener before Rodri struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.An ill-tempered affair had seen Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a deserved point.Arsenal have a recent woeful record against City, having taken just one point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Manchester City will compete in the Premier League on Saturday but both sides will be without some players who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.There has been discussions around how the tournament is spoken about after players were asked if they would prefer to stay at their clubs rather than go and play internationally. Among the stars involved in the tournament are City and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has said the talk is “disrespectful”, saying on Instagram: “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

100K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy