Manchester City’s João Cancelo assaulted at home during robbery

João Cancelo: Portuguese player was at home with his family. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

João Cancelo suffered a violent attack at his home on Thursday evening, with the Manchester City defender left with visible facial injuries. He has branded the four intruders as “cowards”.

The incident is being investigated by police, and Cancelo’s ability to travel with Pep Guardiola’s squad for Saturday’s match against Arsenal is in doubt.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in which he was shown to be cut above the right eye and bruised. In the post, Cancelo said: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.

“When you show resistance this is what happens. I don’t know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

It is understood that City staff were at Cancelo’s home on Thursday evening to support him and his family. A decision regarding whether Cancelo can travel to London to face Arsenal is to be taken some time on Friday.

A City statement said: “We are shocked and appalled that João Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which João was also assaulted. João and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”