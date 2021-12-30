ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

House burns to the ground after lightning strike in Cherokee County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPJZr_0dZVGBsH00
House fire in Canton

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters said a home in Canton burned to the ground after a lightning strike during overnight storms.

The fire happened at a home on Pinyan Lane around 3:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters said the homeowners were out of state at the time and no one was injured.

  • Exclusive: Slain golf pro’s widow says, ‘I refuse to let what happened define Gene’s legacy’

The home was completely destroyed.

Strong storms moved through metro Atlanta early Thursday morning, leaving trees and power lines down and flooding on roadways.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The storms spawned at least one tornado in Georgia in Bainbridge, which is in the far southwest corner of the state.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Parts of north Georgia see several inches of snow

The first snow of 2022 dumped several inches on north Georgia early Monday morning. Many across north Georgia woke up to blankets of white on their lawns and gusty winds Monday morning. Up to 1.5 inches of snow fell in the west metro Atlanta area. In north Georgia, up to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, GA
Accidents
County
Cherokee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Canton, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Bainbridge, GA
State
Georgia State
Canton, GA
Accidents
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Colorado families begin to pick up pieces following winter wildfire

DENVER — Families and officials in Colorado began returning to their towns that were ravaged by last week's wildfires. Gov. Jared Polis said in a news conference Sunday that over 1,000 homes were destroyed in the fires, which started on Thursday, and many more were damaged. The governor didn't have an exact figure on how many people were affected, but said it was in the "thousands."
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy