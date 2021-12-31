ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Former senior CNN producer under investigation in Virginia

By NBC News reported
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
A former senior CNN producer is being investigated in Virginia over possible dealings with minors, NBC News reported, just several weeks after another former CNN producer was charged with allegedly trying to persuade minors to participate in unlawful sexual activity.

Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to NBC News that Rick Saleeby was being investigated by the Major Crimes Bureau's child exploitation unit. It declined to provide details on why the former CNN producer was the subject of a probe, or any information about possible victims.

A spokesperson for CNN told The Hill that Saleeby resigned earlier this month and is no longer employed by the cable news network.

Fairfax County police told NBC News in a statement that it “will eventually be transparent about our findings” but added that “safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance.”

Earlier this month, a grand jury charged a different former CNN producer, John Griffin, with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

Griffin allegedly sought to connect with people who purported to be mothers of underage daughters on the platforms Kik and Google Hangouts.

According to the indictment, he attempted to receive permission from those mothers to teach their daughters to be sexually submissive, allegedly transferring several thousand dollars to fly one mother and daughter to his ski home.

The Hill has reached out to Fairfax County police for comment.

Comments / 76

Bob Smith
3d ago

Whether in gov't, news, corporations, Hollywood, Science, every grade level of education, psychology, & all the rest, the vast majority of pervs are on the Left. Sure you can find them anywhere but morals do hold most of us at bay if we're tempted. The Left has far too many immoral & amoral people. As in most things, the Left knows this true which is why communication media like Hollywood, news, books, & Others do their best to blame everyone but themselves. It's like when we were kids & someone farted but was the first to complain & blame anyone but themselves. The Left is full of farters crapping on everyone else.

Reply(9)
36
alabama12108
3d ago

CNN is the worst news outlet ever they are public enemy number One and CBS and NBC and ABC right behind them

Reply(16)
41
C. Vanessa
3d ago

Ahh yet another immoral fool from CNN, you had toomey the pee pee flasher, cuomo alerting his brother andrew of police investigations, lemon with his defending smolley who made up the fake race hate crime ( only now after his pal was found guilty and public opinion has turned against him has lemon denounced him), and you had maddow lying back in 2020 saying Prez Trump did not send the hospital ship to LA when he , in fact, did, on and on, as well as cnn is a damn race baiting, racial dividing crap news outlet

Reply(1)
14
