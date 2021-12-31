Former senior CNN producer under investigation in Virginia

A former senior CNN producer is being investigated in Virginia over possible dealings with minors, NBC News reported, just several weeks after another former CNN producer was charged with allegedly trying to persuade minors to participate in unlawful sexual activity.

Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to NBC News that Rick Saleeby was being investigated by the Major Crimes Bureau's child exploitation unit. It declined to provide details on why the former CNN producer was the subject of a probe, or any information about possible victims.

A spokesperson for CNN told The Hill that Saleeby resigned earlier this month and is no longer employed by the cable news network.

Fairfax County police told NBC News in a statement that it “will eventually be transparent about our findings” but added that “safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance.”

Earlier this month, a grand jury charged a different former CNN producer, John Griffin, with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

Griffin allegedly sought to connect with people who purported to be mothers of underage daughters on the platforms Kik and Google Hangouts.

According to the indictment, he attempted to receive permission from those mothers to teach their daughters to be sexually submissive, allegedly transferring several thousand dollars to fly one mother and daughter to his ski home.

The Hill has reached out to Fairfax County police for comment.