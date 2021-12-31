AFC West rivals Chargers, Broncos face must-win situations

He had just gained another 112 yards from scrimmage and scored his 18th touchdown of the season. The Chargers' 34-13 victory over Denver still ringing in his ears, Austin Ekeler was asked about his team's now completely resuscitated postseason hopes. "I still don't even know the situation yet," the running...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are back to controlling their playoff future. The Chargers got help with a couple losses earlier Sunday and then took care of business with a convincing 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos. Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record while Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for a score.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Broncos' failed Philly Special on Sunday encapsulated much of Denver's disappointment from a season that will end with the extension of this proud franchise's longest playoff drought since the 1970s. The audacious play-call on fourth down from the Chargers 2 started out promisingly, but...
8-0 Herbert’s record when he has a passer rating of 100 or more this season. He is 1-7 when under 100. Herbert completed 22 of 31 passes and finished with a rating of 114.6 against Denver. 8. Touchdown catches for the Chargers’ Mike Williams this season after his 45-yard...
INGLEWOOD — The Chargers’ chaotic goal-line stand in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos displayed how much could occur in one NFL play. Chargers safety Nasir Adderley hit Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton hard enough to prevent him from throwing a clean pass to quarterback Drew Lock, who had to stop to continue the trick play. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=xjCx1wqv&cid=8128&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.
Early in the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert launched a 45-yard pass to Mike Williams down the left sideline to notch his 35th touchdown of the season. That score pushed him past Philip Rivers into first place in team annals for the most passing touchdowns in a single season. it also was the final dagger in the team’s convincing 34-13 win over the Broncos which keeps the team’s playoff hopes alive for another week.
Takeaways from Chargers vs. Broncos: Andre Roberts has made many key returns since he was added to the roster, and ran 101 yards to score against Denver. Dr. Matt Provencher details the potential ACL tear to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and takes a closer look at what his recovery process will look like going forward into next season. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos GM George Paton had hoped to scout Utah and Ohio State players at the Rose Bowl but was eventually unable to after testing positive for COVID-19. Chiefs. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had high praise for WR Byron Pringle after his strong, breakout performance...
Comments / 0