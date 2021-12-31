13 Minutes and out as tests run out fast at Bel Air library

"I saw the lines on TV broadcasts and I just wanted to get here and have these kits in case we experienced symptoms that we can test ourselves and quarantine if necessary," said Andrew Ament, who was the first person in line.

Andrew Ament and his wife turn 74 in a few months. He also adds he has an underlying condition a heart problem that makes him more vulnerable to COVID making a test that much more important.

Some were willing to wait even longer than he was. The head of Harford County's library system says they had to turn some away who wanted to spend the night in the library's parking lot. Ament however was far from the only person waiting.

The line at the Bel Air library stretched on and on with people waiting hours in the rain for their chance. One woman compared it to shopping at Black Friday.

"This is like gold. Look at everyone in Harford County. The line is around the building. You can't get your hands on these. And my husband has diabetes too, and I was a smoker from years ago. This is amazing," said Pamela Smith.

From everyone we spoke with however, the message on stopping the virus remains the same.

"I think it's important for everyone to do what they can to help put an end to this virus. If it's wearing your mask, or taking the test, or washing your hands, we all have that obligation to take care of ourselves and make sure we're not hurting anybody else," said Mark Siegel.

I think people should realize that they have to remain masked up no matter where. As long as you're inside with people, there's always a danger that you can contract the virus.