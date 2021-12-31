ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson Hopes More Secretary Of State Services Can Move Online

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 draws near, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 2021 was a year of challenges and successes. She told Michigan’s Big Show...

WANE-TV

Indiana secretary of state leaves Republican Party position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to replace retiring Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
INDIANA STATE
gallatinnews.com

Secretary of State encourages wise end of year giving

As Tennesseans prepare to make end of year and holiday season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautions donors to be wary of scams. "This time of year, as we enjoy the holidays and look to the New Year, many Tennesseans are planning to support their community through charitable giving," said Hargett. “It’s important to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help."
ADVOCACY
whvoradio.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Continuing To Clean Voter Rolls

For the eighth time this year, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced more voters were removed from voter rolls than added last month. Adams’ office said in November, 7,349 new voters registered, while 7,755 were removed (6,606 deceased voters, 615 felony convicts, 443 who moved out of state, 64 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 who voluntarily de-registered.)
KENTUCKY STATE
WAND TV

Secretary of State offices to close for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday, this weekend. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday. Offices and facilities will make the following adjustments:. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities to close in early January due to increase in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, due to increase in COVID-19 cases. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday, confirming that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities until the Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestgeorgianews.com

Moving the needle: Ga. secretary of state talks election integrity with 14th District voters

A few voters in the very red Northwest Georgia congressional district gained confidence in election security Tuesday. That’s according to results of a poll taken during a tele-townhall question-and-answer session with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. His communications manager for voter education, Walter Jones, said it mirrors their results from similar calls in Georgia’s other districts.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State

>Governor Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State. Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has named Leigh Chapman as Secretary of the Commonwealth to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State. In an announcement Monday, the governor says Chapman will replace Veronica Degraffenreid. Chapman is the fifth Department of State secretary or acting secretary to serve during Wolf's governorship. The Department has been at the center of efforts to protect elections from outside hackers and defend against allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. Chapman most recently has been an executive director of a voting rights group based in Washington, DC. She will take over her new position January 8th.
HARRISBURG, PA
wirx.com

Tax Change Means Michiganders Can Claim Deduction For Gambling Losses

From the Associated Press — Michigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return. The law, enacted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week, is effective for the 2021 tax year and beyond. It is expected to reduce state tax revenue by $12 million to $17 million a year. Federal law allows gambling losses to be deducted by.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

New Law Allows Schools To Use Non-Teaching Staff As Substitutes

From the Associated Press — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school.
EDUCATION
wirx.com

Michigan Likely Overpaid Billions In Unemployment Benefits

From the Associated Press — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released by the state. The figure reported Wednesday comes more than a year after the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible. New Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale says she is outraged and frustrated, but progress is being made. The fraud rate is way down compared to early in the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Redistricting Commission Approves New Congressional Map

From the Associated Press — Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved a U.S. House map, one that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. In a landmark vote Tuesday, eight of 13 members of the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment voted for the 13-district plan known as “Chestnut.” The state is losing a seat following the 2020 census. There could be 7-6 splits in favor of either party if it is competitive statewide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wirx.com

MDOT Ends Plow Naming Contest

The Michigan Department of Transportation has ended a contest to name some of its plows. MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa tells us about one of the most popular submissions. “”There were some great names,” Schirripa said. “The name Plowy McPlowface. It was so hard because we wanted to use every derivative we could come by, but we had to draw the line somewhere, right?”
POLITICS
wirx.com

A Look At The New Michigan Legislative Maps

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative district maps for the state, and they would alter southwest Michigan’s districts quite a bit. Starting with the U.S. House map, the commission on Tuesday approved the proposed Chestnut map. That would cut Berrien County into two congressional districts, with everything north of Stevensville in the Fourth District, which extends all the way north to West Olive and east to Battle Creek. Berrien County from Stevensville south would be in the Fifth District, which extends all the way across the bottom part of the state to Monroe and also reaches up into Marshall. For the state House, the redistricting commission approved the Hickory map. That puts shoreline communities all throughout the county into the 38th District, which is a thin district that goes up to Saugatuck. Areas farther inland like Three Oaks and Baroda would go into the 37th District, which goes into Cass County. Meanwhile, northern Berrien County areas like Coloma and Watervliet would be with most of Van Buren County in the 39th District that goes north to Pullman. The state Senate districts are also different, with parts of Berrien County in the new 17th District and the 20th District. You can see the maps here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Michigan Township To Hold Limited Deer Hunt

From the Associated Press — About 200 deer are expected to be culled as part of a deer management program in a Lansing-area community. The Lansing State Journal reports that the cull in Meridian Township was expected to start Saturday and run to February 28. It will take place in select township parks, land preserves and on private property where consent is given by the property owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan State Police hopes to add more women to ranks

Lansing — About 9% of Michigan State Police officers are women, a proportion the state law enforcement agency hopes to improve in the next year. That’s better than 2%-8% in most other state police agencies but worse than 13% in Vermont and North Carolina, a newPew Research Center study finds.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State moves license, ID expiration date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been delayed an additional three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced over the weekend. Driver’s licenses and ID cards that were set to expire on Jan. 1, 2022 will now be valid until March 31, 2022. White noted that this […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Continuing To Clean Voter Rolls

For the eighth time this year, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced more voters were removed from voter rolls than added last month. Adams’ office said in November, 7,349 new voters registered, while 7,755 were removed (6,606 deceased voters, 615 felony convicts, 443 who moved out of state, 64 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 who voluntarily de-registered.)
KENTUCKY STATE

