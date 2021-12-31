ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Hoping To Bring More Secretary Of State Services Online

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 draws near, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says 2021 was a year of challenges and successes. She told Michigan’s Big Show this week waiting times are greatly reduced at branch offices. Part of the reason is the people can do a lot without having...

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf brings back Chapman as Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday, Dec. 27, that Leigh M. Chapman will be named Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chapman currently serves as an executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that focuses on research and education about voting through the mail. Chapman […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WANE-TV

Indiana secretary of state leaves Republican Party position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top state elections official has stepped down from her position as the second-ranking officer in the state Republican Party. Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had been the Indiana GOP’s vice chair since 2019. She was reelected to that party position in March, just days after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to replace retiring Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
INDIANA STATE
gallatinnews.com

Secretary of State encourages wise end of year giving

As Tennesseans prepare to make end of year and holiday season charitable contributions, Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautions donors to be wary of scams. "This time of year, as we enjoy the holidays and look to the New Year, many Tennesseans are planning to support their community through charitable giving," said Hargett. “It’s important to be diligent to make sure a charitable organization is legitimate before writing a check or donating online and we have resources that can help."
ADVOCACY
whvoradio.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Continuing To Clean Voter Rolls

For the eighth time this year, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced more voters were removed from voter rolls than added last month. Adams’ office said in November, 7,349 new voters registered, while 7,755 were removed (6,606 deceased voters, 615 felony convicts, 443 who moved out of state, 64 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 who voluntarily de-registered.)
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Michigan State
WAND TV

Secretary of State offices to close for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday, this weekend. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday. Offices and facilities will make the following adjustments:. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wvpublic.org

Secretary of State Sending Out Voter Confirmation Postcards

Some West Virginia registered voters will be asked to verify their address, or potentially not be able to vote in upcoming elections. not voted — or updated your voter registration — in the past four years. you’ll be getting a postcard from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s...
ELECTIONS
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois Secretary of State closing all driving service facilities for 2 weeks due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all driving service facilities will be closed for two weeks starting Monday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. White said that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services facilities starting January 3 through January 17.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Real Id#State#Michiganders
iheart.com

Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State

>Governor Wolf Appoints New Secretary of the Commonwealth, Department of State. Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has named Leigh Chapman as Secretary of the Commonwealth to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State. In an announcement Monday, the governor says Chapman will replace Veronica Degraffenreid. Chapman is the fifth Department of State secretary or acting secretary to serve during Wolf's governorship. The Department has been at the center of efforts to protect elections from outside hackers and defend against allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump. Chapman most recently has been an executive director of a voting rights group based in Washington, DC. She will take over her new position January 8th.
HARRISBURG, PA
radionwtn.com

Secretary Of State Hargett Tours Dresden Tornado Damage

Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was in Dresden Tuesday to review the damage caused by the December 10 tornado and the recovery efforts underway. In the photo with Hargett taken at the Donation Center are from left: Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, volunteer Randy Willis of Milan, Hargrett, and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum. Also joining the group were State Representative Tandy Darby and Hargrett’s Chief of Staff David Toppings. (Secretary of State photo).
DRESDEN, TN
wirx.com

Whitmer Signs Bill Requiring Redistricting Commission To Meet In Public

From the Associated Press — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan’s new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions. Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a test of a constitutional requirement that it conduct all of its business at open meetings. The bill sponsor, Republican state Senator Ed McBroom of Vulcan, has said the commission – which was created by a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment – should not be able to justify a closed meeting by pointing to the 1976 law.
POLITICS
wirx.com

A Look At The New Michigan Legislative Maps

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission has approved new legislative district maps for the state, and they would alter southwest Michigan’s districts quite a bit. Starting with the U.S. House map, the commission on Tuesday approved the proposed Chestnut map. That would cut Berrien County into two congressional districts, with everything north of Stevensville in the Fourth District, which extends all the way north to West Olive and east to Battle Creek. Berrien County from Stevensville south would be in the Fifth District, which extends all the way across the bottom part of the state to Monroe and also reaches up into Marshall. For the state House, the redistricting commission approved the Hickory map. That puts shoreline communities all throughout the county into the 38th District, which is a thin district that goes up to Saugatuck. Areas farther inland like Three Oaks and Baroda would go into the 37th District, which goes into Cass County. Meanwhile, northern Berrien County areas like Coloma and Watervliet would be with most of Van Buren County in the 39th District that goes north to Pullman. The state Senate districts are also different, with parts of Berrien County in the new 17th District and the 20th District. You can see the maps here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Politics
wirx.com

Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Over State Police Diversity Policy

From the Associated Press — A federal judge has rejected claims by two white men who said they were the victims of illegal retaliation after objecting to how the Michigan State Police was trying to diversify its workforce. The Detroit Free Press reports that Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids dismissed the case Monday. Michael Caldwell and Robert Hahn filed lawsuits in.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Schools Using State Grants To Hire More Counselors

Governor Whitmer today announced that schools are recruiting and in the process of hiring 560 more school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors, and school nurses with the help of funding from the FY22 State School Aid Act.  . “The pandemic reminded us that school-based mental and physical health professionals...
EDUCATION
wirx.com

New Law Allows Schools To Use Non-Teaching Staff As Substitutes

From the Associated Press — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school.
EDUCATION
wirx.com

Michigan Likely Overpaid Billions In Unemployment Benefits

From the Associated Press — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released by the state. The figure reported Wednesday comes more than a year after the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible. New Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale says she is outraged and frustrated, but progress is being made. The fraud rate is way down compared to early in the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Tax Change Means Michiganders Can Claim Deduction For Gambling Losses

From the Associated Press — Michigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return. The law, enacted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week, is effective for the 2021 tax year and beyond. It is expected to reduce state tax revenue by $12 million to $17 million a year. Federal law allows gambling losses to be deducted by.
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Commission Rejects Latest Recall Petitions Against Benton Harbor Mayor

The two latest recall petitions filed against Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad have been rejected by the Berrien County Election Commission. The body shot down petitions five and six on Monday, while the Berrien County Clerk’s office tells us no additional petitions had been filed by Tuesday afternoon. The commission said the language included on recall petitions five and six was not clear. Both petitions said Muhammad should be recalled for voting to increase the city’s water rates. The commission previously said that vote took place during his last term, and therefore, can’t be used as the basis for a recall in this current term. The Election Commission has approved the language on one recall petition, which said Muhammad should be recalled for “voting yes for a state of emergency.” That approved language will remain good through the end of May, but any signatures for a recall have to be collected within one 60 days window. As of Tuesday, no one had picked up the petition forms from the clerk’s office.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wirx.com

MDOT Ends Plow Naming Contest

The Michigan Department of Transportation has ended a contest to name some of its plows. MDOT spokesperson Nick Schirripa tells us about one of the most popular submissions. “”There were some great names,” Schirripa said. “The name Plowy McPlowface. It was so hard because we wanted to use every derivative we could come by, but we had to draw the line somewhere, right?”
POLITICS
wirx.com

Lake Superior State University Releases List Of Banned Words And Phrases

Lake Superior State University has released its latest list of banned words and phrases for the new year. The university’s Peter Szatmary says “Wait, what?” is the number one phrase that needs to be banished forever. He says that’s because the two words don’t belong together, and “Wait, what?” is a failed question. Number two on the list is “no worries.”
COLLEGES

