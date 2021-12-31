ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden again calls on Putin to de-escalate tensions along Ukraine border

By Franco Ordoñez
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnxd0_0dZVEJrf00
In this image provided by the White House, President Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone from his private residence in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday. Adam Schultz/The White House via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JZDl_0dZVEJrf00

President Biden on Thursday afternoon again warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of painful economic consequences should Russian forces invade Ukraine.

But Biden also made clear that the United States sees a diplomatic path forward to address some of Russia's concerns about the expansion of the Western-backed NATO in the region.

The details of Thursday's call were relayed by a senior Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

It was the second time the two leaders spoke this month, as Russia has assembled as many as 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an invasion.

Another administration official has described the situation as a "moment of crisis." U.S. officials say they have not seen any significant signs of de-escalation.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement after the call. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

The 50-minute call was "serious and substantive," according to the administration official who briefed reporters Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dzqz5_0dZVEJrf00
A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench on the front line in Zolote, Ukraine, earlier this month. A buildup of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine has heightened worries that Russia intends to invade. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

The official said the purpose of the call, which Putin requested, was primarily to set the "tone and tenor" for planned security talks between U.S. and Russian officials on Jan. 10 in Geneva.

Biden laid out two paths forward, the official said: "One is a path of diplomacy, leading toward a de-escalation of the situation. The other path is more focused on deterrence, including serious costs and consequences should Russia choose to proceed with a further invasion of Ukraine."

But both leaders acknowledged areas where "meaningful progress" could be made, as well as some areas "where agreements may be impossible," the official said.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as good and frank, but said that Putin warned Biden that his promise of punishing sanctions could lead to a complete breakdown in U.S.-Russian relations that would in the future be seen as a big mistake.

What Putin wants

Putin has made his concerns clear.

He wants written assurances that Ukraine will not be admitted into NATO. He also wants Western troops and arms out of other former Soviet states in Eastern Europe.

The U.S. and its allies have refused any such guarantees, but White House officials said they were open to hearing Russia's concerns about NATO.

In addition to economic sanctions, Biden told Putin in their last call, on Dec. 7, that if Russia were to invade Ukraine, the U.S. would provide additional defensive equipment and supplies to the Ukraine — and potentially deploy U.S troops to other nearby Eastern European countries.

U.S. and Russian leaders will lay out their concerns during the Jan. 10 talks. Moscow is expected to continue the conversation with NATO officials two days later and then after, on Jan. 13, meet separately with the members of the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe, of which Ukraine is a member.

What's the outlook?

Whether there is a resolution that can satisfy Putin's demands and avoid war is unclear.

Samuel Charap, who was a top Russia adviser in the Obama administration, is not optimistic.

"I don't yet see a pathway out of this where everyone can go home and there's no conflict," said Charap, who is now an analyst at the Rand Corporation. "It seems clear to me that Putin is not willing to take away the threat until he gets something. And if he doesn't get something, I think he seems prepared to act."

That Putin called for Thursday's call led some to believe that he may be seeking a way out of the stand-off.

Matthew Rojansky, the director of the Kennan Institute and who is close to the Biden administration, says actions speak louder than words. But he says that Putin must also take into consideration the domestic risks of sending tens of thousands of Russian men and women into battle with such a close neighbor.

"As much as he may want to use force to try to change the reality in Ukraine, he has to be aware that the Russian people are not interested in going to war with Ukraine," Rojanksy said.

The Biden official told reporters that Putin did not share if he had made a decision on whether he would invade Ukraine.

"We're not going to draw conclusions and there were certainly no declarations as to intention from this conversation," the official said. "But regardless, our focus is really on action, and on indicators, not on words at this point."

With reporting from NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
CNBC

Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy amid Russia fears

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone on Sunday, reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine as it faces growing Russian aggression, the White House said. The U.S. and Western allies have watched Russia build up 100,000 or so troops along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#De Escalation#Geneva#Russian#Nato#Ukrainian#White House
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Details of US spy plane flight over eastern Ukraine revealed

The flight comes as tensions on the frontier between Ukraine and Russia remain high, amidst suggestions of an upcoming conflict. A US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS battle management plane has made its maiden flight over eastern Ukraine for a reconnaissance mission to gather information about the situation on the ground, an American official has revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine nationalists march to honor wartime partisan leader

Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists held a torchlight march in the capital of Kyiv to mark the birthday of Stepan Bandera, the leader of a rebel militia that fought alongside Nazi soldiers in World War II. The Sunday march came amid persistently high concerns over Russia s massing of troops near the Ukrainian border, which many believe could be a prelude to an invasion. A large sector of eastern Ukraine has been under the control of Russia-backed separatist rebels since 2014.“Today, when there is a war with the occupier at the front, and the struggle against the ‘fifth column’ continues...
PROTESTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy