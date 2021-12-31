ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

What do the 7 principles of Kwanzaa mean?

By Jade Hindmon
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of Black culture that begins on Dec. 26 and...

www.kpbs.org

abc11.com

Kwanzaa 2021: What to know about the holiday

The holiday celebrating African culture and heritage lasts from Dec. 26 to Jan 1. Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven-night celebration of Black and African family, community and culture. The holiday has grown to be celebrated by millions across the world, strengthening roots to both African heritage...
FESTIVAL
Food Network

How One Texan Community Celebrates the Principles of Kwanzaa All Year Round

The seven days of Kwanzaa, from December 26th to January 1st, are a festive time for those who celebrate, but the spirit of the season lasts long past the beginning of the new year. The lighting of a candle on each of the seven nights signifies the seven principles that the holiday was built upon — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. The holiday dates back to 1966 when it was created by Maulana Karenga, an educator and political activist, as a way of honoring African-American culture. Derived from the Swahili phrase, "first fruits," Kwanzaa pays homage to the arrival of the harvest — simply meaning "that which makes life more bountiful" — and its principles are as relevant today as ever.
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Local woman educates others on meaning behind Kwanzaa

PLACITAS, New Mexico (KOAT) -- Sunday marks the start of Kwanzaa and one local woman is turning to education to celebrate the special tradition. It's a seven-day, non-religious holiday observed in the United States. Kwanzaa is meant to honor African Americans' ancestral roots. "It’s so important to convey this tradition...
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Happy Kwanzaa! Great Buys To Help Your Family Embrace The 7 Principles

Since 1966 Kwanzaa has been an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1, based on traditions from various parts of Africa. Black Panther Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts, California riots as a specifically African-American holiday. Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”
CELEBRATIONS
NebraskaTV

After Christmas comes Kwanzaa. What is it and how to celebrate?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Kwanzaa is a celebration in the African-American community that is celebrate from December 26 through January 1, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The name Kwanzaa comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza" which in English means "first fruits." The celebration brings members of the African-American community...
OMAHA, NE
CBS New York

Celebrating Kwanzaa: Brooklyn Children’s Museum, Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Highlighting The Holiday’s 7 Principles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — December 26 marks the first day of Kwanzaa. The 7-day celebration connects and commemorates African American community and culture. New York City’s largest family Kwanzaa festival begins on Sunday. The Brooklyn Children’s Museum and the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation are highlighting the holiday’s seven principles with special programming all next week. Atiba Edwards of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum spoke with CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge about the upcoming program. Click here for a full scheduled and ticket information.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nationalblackguide.com

Baltimore Organization Uses Kwanzaa Principles to Build Community and Give Back

On December 10, 1988, George Edward Tait published an article in the New Amsterdam News entitled, "Interlocking Principles: Kwanzaa and Buy Black Campaign," a strategy to incorporate the principles of Kwanzaa into a yearlong campaign. Tait stated that these principles must become an "integral part of our daily existence and not just limited to a hasty observance during the final holiday season of the year.'
BALTIMORE, MD
