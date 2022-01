Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: This loss embodied the best and worst of the Ravens’ second half. They were missing their Pro Bowl quarterback in Lamar Jackson, plus starting center Bradley Bozeman, and still they moved the ball well against a talented, well-coached Rams defense. They got kicker Justin Tucker’s usual elite accuracy. They were even opportunistic on defense, a welcome development. But they couldn’t convert in spots that they had to, and they couldn’t get one last stop when they needed to.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO