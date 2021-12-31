ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD commissioner names 30-year veteran and Bronx native to deputy post

By Larry Celona and
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has picked a 30-year NYPD veteran to be the No. 2 person in the department, sources told The Post.

Edward Caban will be named the new first deputy commissioner for the largest police force in the nation and will be the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the department, sources said.

Caban was raised in the Bronx and joined the NYPD in 1991, working his way up to sergeant three years later. He rose to inspector and has worked in several precincts, most recently working as the adjutant in Brooklyn North patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCDUX_0dZVDf3K00
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has reportedly selected Edward Caban to be deputy commissioner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ik0oQ_0dZVDf3K00
Caban, a 30-year NYPD vetran, will be the highest-ranked Hispanic member of the department.

Caban has a wife, Leidy, and two children, Edward and Ava. His father, Juan, is a former president of the transit police Hispanic Society.

“Eddie is a cop’s cop,” said a supervisor who has worked with Caban in several assignments. “From the Bronx to Harlem to Brownsville he has cultivated deep connections in all the communities he has worked and that will serve both him and the NYPD as he joins the upper echelon of the department.”

Caban will join Sewell, 49, at a time of transition as the incoming Adams administration contends with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Sewell takes the role as the city’s first female commissioner after working as Nassau County chief of detectives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzMky_0dZVDf3K00
Caban’s father Juan was a detective and president of the transit police Hispanic Society.

