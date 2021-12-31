ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

High School Boys Choir Prepare To Sing In Front Of Thousands During Bears Halftime Show

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPwRA_0dZVDadh00

CHICAGO(CBS) — One Chicago boys high school choir is making it big time this weekend. The choir is preparing to sing in front of thousands on a stage many of them could have never imagined.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves visited the boys at Leo Catholic High School.

“One, two, move it AND”

“Smiling! Come on, bend those knees! Your knees are younger than mine.”

This is how the Leo Catholic High School boys choir gets down.

“Move your legs, move your feet, move your body,” said Jakolbi Wilson, senior.

Perfecting their signature style of steps and songs at the school on Chicago’s South Side — even over the holiday break.

“Probably for about a month now,” Wilson said.

But this practice isn’t just for any performance.

“It was shock because it was like ‘This is a big deal’,” said Jamari Allen, senior.

“Nobody really looks at Leo as a big school, but this will put us on the map,” said Robert Smith, senior.

Taking the stage at a Chicago Bears halftime show. The team asked them to perform Sunday.

“Adrenaline. I’m going to be a little nervous,” said Coby Triplett, junior.

Soldier Field – their backdrop. The school has a history there. Playing in the largest attended high school football game ever there in 1937. Now, a shift from football moves to dance moves.

“On sports teams. I’ve always been the one to give energy.”

Senior Jamari Allen is a student leader in the choir. This moment especially hits hard with the football player.

“To be performing at one for my hometown and actually being a fan of the team,” Allen said.

The highlight for some of the boys is just stepping onto Soldier Field for the first time ever. What will also stick with them is the tough journey to get here, and the lessons learned behind that choir door.

“It lets you see that hard work pays off. All the times we were pulled out of class. You might get irritated over the song, but once you perform it. You see how fun it is,” Allen said.

Choir director Ladonna Hill has seen that hard work. Sometimes tough love – mostly fun that’s been non-stop. Saying now her boys are more than ready.

“You set the bar and they exceed it. They exceed it and I think that’s exciting,” Hill said.

Everyone is ready to hit the gridiron and hit the right notes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Mother of 12-year-old shot in Loop says she was unaware girl was downtown or shot until days later

CHICAGO — The mother of a 12-year-old shot in the Loop over the weekend says her daughter did not get permission to go downtown — but is grateful her child is still alive. At around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Candace Parker is expecting a baby with her wife, Anna Petrakova, and the Chicago Sky star publicly announces her 2019 marriage

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker will cap off 2021 with another milestone after announcing that she’s expecting her second child and first with her wife, Anna Petrakova. Parker helped bring the first WNBA title to her hometown this year as the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in four games in the league finals in October. Now the two-time WNBA MVP is focusing on family in the offseason. “We’ve ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
cbslocal.com

25 Notable Chicagoans Who Passed Away In 2021

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) From the arts and sports to politics and activism, 2021 saw the loss of some notable Chicagoans who helped define the culture of the city for generations. Here is a look at 25 notable Chicagoans who passed away this year. Virgil Abloh: Designer. Acclaimed fashion designer Virgil Abloh...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten, robbed by group of 8 people in Lakeview

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten and robbed by eight people Wednesday night in Lakeview. Police said the 22-year-old woman was in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, a block away from the Belmont Red Line station, around 7:15 p.m. when she was approached by eight people. Police said two […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot inside her home in South Chicago, according to police. The teen was in her home on the 8000 block of South Crandon Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday when someone discharged a firearm in a different part of the house. She suffered a graze wound on her thigh. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Teachers Union, Parents Express Concern As Students Return To School Monday Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Secretary of State closing their offices and schools in Cleveland going fully remote for the first week back after the break — Chicago’s top educator says he’s comfortable bringing kids back Monday. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, some parents aren’t comfortable with the CPS approach. While none of the results of that mass testing effort are back yet, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is confident cases will be high, but kids will be safe coming back Monday. There are no changes to his back-to-school approach in Chicago, even as the teacher’s union and some parents feel the surge...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Official update to the Oak Brook Center shooting incident

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Authorities have provided us with an official update to their investigation into the shooting incident Thursday evening at one of the busiest malls in the Chicago metro region on the night before Christmas Eve. Officials estimate the mall was at greater than 80% of its...
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Boys#Bears#High School Football#Highschool#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Tests Pile Up At FedEx Dropboxes, Shipping Businesses Swamped, As CPS Parents Rush To Get Kids’ Samples In

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 tests have been piling up at FedEx drop-boxes. At one dropoff spot where Chicago Public Schools parents were told to take their kids’ test kits, everything was left in a mess with hundreds of kits piled high and unprotected on a snowy sidewalk. Now, as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, parents are questioning whether their kids will be safe returning to school next Monday. CPS wanted parents to get the home test samples back to labs in enough time. Parents did their part, but FedEx boxes – and even shipping stores – were inundated with samples. It...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban school district cancels January 3 classes because of COVID

ALGONQUIN, Illinois - A suburban Chicago school district has canceled classes on Monday, January 3, because of COVID-19. District 300 includes schools in Algonquin, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville and Hoffman Estates. In an alert sent to parents on January 2, District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin said that staff would spend Monday...
ALGONQUIN, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy