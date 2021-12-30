ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas' Parkland Hospital Seeing Number Of COVID-19 Patients Almost Double Every Few Days

By Nicole Nielsen
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading through Dallas like never before.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, new COVID-19 patient numbers at Parkland Memorial Hospital reflect a trend Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang describes as “scary.”

“The speed at which this is occurring, is really different and remarkable,” he said.

Less than a week ago, Parkland’s Emergency Room had about 35 COVID-19 patients.

Monday, that number was roughly 85, and on Thursday they were treating about 125.

In response, they’ve opened two new COVID-19 wards this week, for a total of three, and says a fourth isn’t out of the question for next week.

When you combine COVID-19 cases with other hospitalizations, Parkland says it’s seen a record numbers of patients: about 1,000 on Monday alone.

“That’s the highest on recorded history for Parkland Hospital,” Dr. Chang said.

It comes as earlier in the week, Dallas county updated its COVID-19 risk level to “red,” prompting the hospital to limit visiting hours to between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. starting Friday, Dec. 31.

As of now Dallas County is only reporting 62% of residents are fully vaccinated.

While Parkland reports it’s those who aren’t, inside their emergency rooms.

“We’re still seeing over 90% of the folks who are admitted are unvaccinated,” he said. “I ask, implore and beg everybody to get vaccinated. Get your shield put on. That’s the only way out of this.”

Richarf Mcnutt
2d ago

lmfao there's no such fkn thing as covid 19. biggest fkn hoax ever perpetrated on the world. by Bill gates and his worldwide organization on worldwide depopulation with a vaccine.

Piano Tech
3d ago

Personally, and I don't reside in/near Dallas anymore, I do not think I would want to be treated at a hospital that has the County Morgue on the back Parking Lot.It was as large/larger than Houston's even 20+ years ago.

Texas Releases First Part Of 2020 Election Audit, Few Issues In State’s Largest Counties

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has released the first batch of results from its review into the 2020 election. The first phase highlighted election data from four counties — Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin. According to the review of the counties’ partial manual counts, which they are already required to conduct under state law, there were few differences between electronic and manual ballot tallies and it appears counties were able to justify all them.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

DFW Homeless Shelters Prepare For Another Cold Night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness from the brutal cold and wind last night, local organizations are preparing to do so again tonight. Faith-based homeless organization OurCalling said that on the night of Jan 1, it sheltered over 150 men and women who are homeless....
DALLAS, TX
Restaurants Already Strained By Staffing Crisis Hit By COVID-19 And Flu

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Maacs Grill in Irving had two employees call in sick last week, the restaurant shut down for several days. “In my kitchen I’m short staffed. It’s been like this for almost a year,” said owner Ujwal Khatri. Khatri said he can’t lose any workers and keep the place running, as much as it hurts him to close. “I’m losing two to three days of business. I’m losing money. And it’s hardship for my employees as well, because they work for tips,” said Khatri. The neighborhood bar isn’t the only restaurant that’s had to temporarily close its doors. In Fort Worth,...
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

MedStar Gives Tips For Staying Safe As Cold Comes To North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As frigid temperatures move across North Texas over the next 24 hours, MedStar is offering North Texans some tips for keeping themselves safe from the cold. MedStar also announced they will be implementing their “cold weather response protocol” once the ‘real feel’ temperature goes below...
TEXAS STATE
Parkland Hospital Reducing Visiting Hours As COVID-19 Cases Rise

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Memorial Hospital is set to reduce visiting hours to 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily on inpatient care units, beginning Friday, Dec. 31. The hospital said this id due to the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Visitation is limited to one authorized visitor in single-occupancy...
HEALTH SERVICES
Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 viewer Liz Weaver sent in a video she captured from her Vivint 24-hour Playback of an explosion that destroyed an Arlington townhome, plus photos the morning after showing the aftermath.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Walmart Temporarily Closing For Cleaning As New COVID Cases Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Walmart is closing temporarily for cleaning until after the New Year as new COVID-19 cases surge thanks to omicron. The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2305 N US-75 Central Expressway in Dallas will close at 2 p.m. today as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly sanitize the building. The store will remain closed on New Year’s Eve but is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.
DALLAS, TX
‘We Heard A Big Boom’ Explosion Destroys North Arlington Townhome

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An explosion and fire destroyed a two-story townhome under construction in far North Arlington early New Year’s Day. The aftermath of an explosion and fire at an Arlington townhome. (Credit: James Smith) The call came in around 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive near North Collins Street. Upon arrival, the Arlington Fire Department discovered that a building under construction was on fire. “We heard a big boom,” one resident told CBS 11 News, “and then we saw lots of fire.” The aftermath of an explosion and fire at an Arlington townhome. (Credit: James Smith) The blaze prompted...
ARLINGTON, TX
Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own. Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8. COVID Testing...
TEXAS STATE
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 according to state and federal authorities. A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Announces More Temporary Facility Closures Due To COVID-19

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After closing its animal shelters temporarily Wednesday, the City of Denton is closing other facilities for the time being due to COVID-19 as well. A city spokesperson said today that most recreation centers and libraries will be closed temporarily beginning at 5 p.m. due to...
DENTON, TX
