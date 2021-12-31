ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rhodes College to begin spring classes remotely due to Omicron variant

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Rhodes College announced Thursday that they will begin their spring semester classes remotely due to the Omicron variant.

All classes will begin remotely on January 12 and be remote through January 28. Classes will be moved back to in person on January 31.

Rhodes said the decision to move to remote learning followed a consultation with their partners at Baptist Memorial Health Care as well as other local and national health experts, saying in part:

Shelby County issues health order to reflect new CDC isolation, quarantine guidelines

As of today, December 30, 2021, Memphis has a 42% positivity rate and has reached an all-time record of positive cases for COVID-19. Given how rapidly the omicron variant spreads and in order to avoid major disruptions to learning and the academic program, we have delayed in-person classes for two weeks. The determination to return to in-person classes on January 31 is based on the strong possibility—but not certainty—that we will see a  rapid decline in the number of cases in late January.

For more information about the decision, visit their website .

