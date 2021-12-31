ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Schools keeping watchful eye on rising COVID cases

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ak4vU_0dZVBzfs00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students in both Oregon and Washington will head back to school next week after 2 weekd with family and friends. That has school district leaders keeping a watchful eye on what-if scenarios as COVID cases spike with the omicron variant.

Washington health leaders said in-school COVID testing programs will ramp up but they’re deeply concerned about what could lie ahead. Most children between 5-11 are not fully vaccinated in either state.

Oregon reports second-highest single day of COVID-19 cases amid omicron surge

There is a range of options, depending on case numbers — quarantining some children or all kids in a classroom or an entire school or even a school district.

Some schools are already taking more precautions. At the University of Washington, students will mostly be in online classes next week, which gives them extra time to get a booster and monitor for symptoms. Most colleges and universities in Oregon and Washington require booster shots.

COVID surge expected soon in Oregon kids

Along with the worry of kids returning to school with COVID, there are other concerns in both Oregon and Washington. Both states are closely watching hospital capacity — which might be another factor whether schools revert back to online learning as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School District
KOIN 6 News

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy