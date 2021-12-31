Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

Here’s how the Ravens (8-8) graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. Tyler Huntley, starting for the third time in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, made a lot of plays with his legs, especially outside the pocket. In fact, it was the Ravens’ best play on offense because the Rams couldn’t contain Huntley, who rushed for 54 yards. However, the second-year quarterback missed several wide-open receivers, including Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone and Marquise Brown streaking down the middle of the field in the first half. He also missed receivers while rolling out, but at least he controlled the Rams’ defense with the short passing game. Huntley completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 yards, but his interception — a miscommunication with Brown on a deep pass — led to a Rams touchdown at the end of the first half. Grade: C.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO