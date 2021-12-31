ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

