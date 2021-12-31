ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Kitten hitchhikes across the Valley

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Hitch the kitten. The little feline...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

idaho.gov

Fish and Game conducts big game surveys across the Magic Valley

Over the next several weeks wildlife biologists from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be flying surveys for mule deer and elk across many of the region’s game management units. The purpose of these surveys is gather abundance and herd composition information that help game managers understand population numbers and trends.
ANIMALS
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Colorado Moose Kills Santa Claus In A Front Yard

A 1000 pound grinch with large hooves and an extra nasty disposition made its way to a front yard and killed Santa. Ok ok...it was an inflatable Santa but still. I came across this video on YouTube of a female moose being extremely naughty and going crazy on Santa, of the inflatable variety right on someone's front lawn.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set...
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

Kitten season carries on (and on) in Clark County

An unforeseen consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change was an explosion of kitten populations, which is overwhelming local veterinary practices and animal shelters. The Humane Society for Southwest Washington observed a massive influx of kittens coming through its doors due to a longer kitten season,
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS

