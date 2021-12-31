ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Nearly 1,000 Mass. employees have left state jobs over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135zqw_0dZVAeLe00
Mass. State House (Boston25News.com Staff/Boston25News.Com Staff)

BOSTON — Out of 41,000 state workers, nearly 1,000 employees have left their jobs as a result of non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Charlie Baker’s executive order, which applied to 41,629 Executive Department employees, took effect in October.

According to new data released by the Baker administration, 97% of employees have complied with the mandate or received exemptions.

Religious exemptions were granted to 130 of the 2,164 employees who applied for one. Medical exemptions were approved for 126 of the 394 employees who applied.

Gov. Baker said Thursday, 988 employees are no longer in their jobs due to their non-compliance. That includes 332 voluntary resignations and 656 who lost their jobs involuntarily.

The involuntary dismissals include 160 part-time contractors from the Municipal Police Training Committee, the administration said.

Another 128 employees are classified as “in progress” and 72 are serving a suspension as a result of non-compliance.

State officials said unvaccinated residents are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than are fully vaccinated residents and they are 31 times more likely to get infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster dose.

The Department of Public Health reported earlier this month in a review of breakthrough cases.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 24

maison
3d ago

It’s unconstitutional to mandate a vaccine over something that’s 99.7% survival rate never been done before part of the Democrat plan

Reply(15)
9
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gov. Baker to talk in-person learning at Salem K-8 school

SALEM, Mass. — Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit the Saltonstall School in Salem Monday morning. His office only stated that it’s for an event on in-person learning, which the governor has repeatedly said is safe based on public health data. Friday, the Massachusetts Teachers Association urged...
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID’s next victims: White-tailed deer

BOSTON — Laboratory studies suggested it could happen. But now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered evidence that Covid-19 readily infects the most abundant species of deer in North America -- and that those deer subsequently infect each other. The infected white-tailed deer were found in six clusters...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
70K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy