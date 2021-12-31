ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxcL2_0dZVAQwM00

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.

At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph).

The first fire erupted just before 10:30 a.m. and was “attacked pretty quickly and laid down later in the day and is currently being monitored” with no structures lost, Pelle said.

A second wildfire, reported just after 11 a.m., “ballooned and spread rapidly east,” Pelle said. The blaze spans 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) and has engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies and sent residents scrambling to get to safety.

Live updates: Superior, Louisville under mandatory evacuations as wildfires spread nearby

The activity of the fires, which are burning unusually late into the winter season, will depend on how the winds behave overnight and could determine when crews are able to go in and begin assessing the damage and searching for any victims.

“This is the kind of fire we can’t fight head on,” Pelle said. “We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun,” he added.

Evacuations have been ordered for the city of Louisville, home to about 21,000 people, and Superior, which has another 13,000 residents.

The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver in an area filled with middle and upper-middle class subdivisions surrounded by shopping centers, parks and schools. The area is in between Denver and Boulder, a foothills college town home to the University of Colorado.

Residents evacuated fairly calmly and orderly, but the winding streets in the suburban subdivisions quickly became clogged as people tried to get out. It sometimes took cars as long as 45 minutes to advance about a half mile (less than a kilometer).

Small fires cropped up here and there in surprising places — on the grass in a median or in a dumpster in the middle of a parking lot — as wind gusts caused the fire to jump and spread. Shifting winds caused the skies to turn from clear to smoky and then back again as emergency sirens blared nearby.

Some of the several blazes in the area Thursday were sparked by downed power lines.

Six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said. A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 also was shut down.

Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has continued to be mostly dry. Denver set a record for most consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10. It hasn’t snowed since, though snow was expected in the region Friday.

One video captured by a bystander outside a Superior Costco store showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping through barren trees in the parking lot surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.

Leah Angstman and her husband saw similar dark skies while returning to their Louisville home from Denver International Airport after being away for the holidays. As they were sitting on the bus going toward Boulder, Angstman recalled instantly leaving clear blue skies and entering clouds of brown and yellow smoke.

“The wind rocked the bus so hard that I thought the bus would tip,” she wrote in a message to The Associated Press.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4Sbt_0dZVAQwM00
    Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. (AP Photo/David Zelio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyz0i_0dZVAQwM00
    A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists along Flatiron Crossing Drive by the Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6eSw_0dZVAQwM00
    Smoke from wildfires rises into the air north of Denver on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. (AP Photo/Peter Orsi)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZBHx_0dZVAQwM00
    Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Thousands of residents in Superior and Louisville, two communities near Denver, were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies. (AP Photo/David Zelio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwpGY_0dZVAQwM00
    A fire truck moves through the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The visibility was so poor that the bus had to pull over and they waited a half-hour until a regional transit authority van escorted them to a turnaround on the highway. There she saw four separate fires burning in bushes across the freeway, she said.

“The sky was dark, dark brown, and the dirt was blowing in swirls across the sidewalk like snakes,” she said.

Angstman later ended up evacuating, getting in a car with her husband and driving northeast without knowing where they would end up.

Vignesh Kasinath, an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado in Boulder, evacuated from a neighborhood in Superior with his wife and her parents. Kasinath said the family was overwhelmed because of the sudden evacuation warning and anxious from the chaos while trying to leave.

“It’s only because I am active on Twitter I came to know about this,” said Kasinath, who said he did not receive an official evacuation notice from authorities.

The fires prompted Gov. Jared Polis to declare a state of emergency, allowing the state to access disaster emergency funds.

The evacuations come as climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, scientists say. A historic drought and heatwaves have made wildfires harder to fight in the U.S. West.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and hasn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer.

“With any snow on the ground, this absolutely would not have happened in the way that it did,” said snow hydrologist Keith Musselman, who was at home when the fire broke out not far away.

Musselman said this severe fire risk is expected in September and October following a dry summer, but the lack of any precipitation – snow or rain – this late in the season is highly unusual.

The National Weather Service predicts up to a foot of snow could fall tomorrow in Boulder, and that moisture would bring substantial relief, Musselman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit […]
COLORADO STATE
WGN News

Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for three missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. The flames ripped through at least 9.4 square miles […]
COLORADO STATE
WGN News

‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — One couple returned home Friday to find the mailbox about the only thing left standing. Charred cars and a burned trampoline lay outside smoldering houses. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the flames. Colorado residents driven from their neighborhoods by a terrifying, […]
SUPERIOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
WGN News

Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. More than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware. That followed Saturday’s mass cancellations of more than […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New Year’s storm brings several inches of snow to Chicago area

The Chicago area welcomed 2022 with a fresh blanket of snow. Most main roads were in good shape by sunrise. At that point, more than 200 Streets and Santitation plows made the transition to neighborhood streets. The snow was still causing problems at Chicago’s airports Sunday morning.  According to the city’s aviation department, more than […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Covid vaccine requirement begins Monday in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues like sports and entertainment […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Drought#Wildfire#Flatiron#Ap
WGN News

Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday for Chicago area

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Chicago area for Saturday. Counties include Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The storm is to follow a 40+-deg Friday–so it won’t appear […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

Chicago 2021: A look back at the big stories of the year

As 2021 got underway, many of us expected the new year would bring better times. Well, that transition has taken longer than we hoped.  In the meantime, we had many other challenges to focus on and victories to celebrate. WGN’s Ray Cortopassi has a look back at the events that shaped our past year. Politics […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago rings in 2022

CHICAGO —Chicago’s largest New Year’s fireworks display lit up the city Friday night. Crowds gathered to watch the display downtown. Streets and bridges in the Loop will close to all traffic as early as 11 p.m. on Friday and anticipate reopening at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Closures are subject to change if necessary due to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

No school Monday for District 300 due to Covid cases

Students in northwest suburban District 300 are getting an extra day of winter break due to Covid. A significant number of personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent is declaring Monday January 3 an “emergency closure day”. In a statement posted on the district’s website, the superintendent said, “District staff will use January 3rd […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 dead after wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO —Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway. Illinois State Police responded around 5 a.m. Saturday on I-290 near Mannheim Road for a crash involving two cars. The driver and sole occupant of one car was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of a second car were also killed. It […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

CPS extends test kit drop-off deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location. Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy