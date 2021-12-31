Planned park will bring new life to New Iberia neighborhood

On the corner of Ann and Arpent Street, the city of New Iberia is building a park for the children in the neighborhood.

Councilwoman Deedy Johnson says with the financial help of the community, the dream of turning the vacant lot into a park can finally become a reality.

"…so that we can afford to buy it and place this park here. We're going to pay about $13,000 for the property. When the capital outlay money comes in, we can actually begin to start breaking ground on the park and begin to start servicing this community."

The city plans to break ground sometime during the summer.

Donavon Batiste says he hopes the park will become a staple for the community.

"[When] they see their environment, they're going to see a holistic, beautiful environment where they can thrive and where their dreams can be fertile and where their dreams can be supported," said Batiste. "Where their dreams can grow and also move beyond the shadows of the past…"