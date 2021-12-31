ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Hong Kong Stand News arrests 'beyond reproach' - Chinese embassy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Thq6_0dZVAKtE00

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The police raid on Hong Kong media organisation Stand News this week was "completely lawful and beyond reproach", said a spokesperson with the Chinese embassy in Britain, hitting back at foreign criticism of the move.

The embassy spokesperson was responding to comments by Amanda Milling, British minister of state for Asia, who said on Twitter that the actions "further erode freedom of speech in Hong Kong".

"The rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press, are safeguarded in accordance with the law," China's embassy said late on Thursday.

"The Chinese side once again urges the UK to right its wrongs and stop interfering in any form in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," the spokesperson added.

Two former senior editors of Stand News were charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials and denied bail by a court on Thursday, a day after a police raid on the pro-democracy media organisation that prompted its closure. read more

About 200 officers raided the online publication's office, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China and Hong Kong of silencing independent media and called on authorities to immediately release the arrested Stand News staff. read more

But the official Communist Party newspaper, the People's Daily, said in an editorial on Friday that "freedom of the press" was being used as an excuse to sow "anti-China chaos" in Hong Kong. It accused foreign politicians of "recklessly discrediting" Hong Kong police.

"Under the cloak of a media organisation, Stand News is essentially a political organisation through and through," it said.

"Freedom has a bottom line, and violations of the law must be punished."

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Milling
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of The Press#Hong Kong Police#Freedom Of Speech#Hong Kong Stand News#Chinese#British#State#Communist Party#The People S Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
Washington Post

China harvests masses of data on Western targets, documents show

China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets, according to a Washington Post review of hundreds of Chinese bidding documents, contracts and company filings.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US with ‘unbearable cost’ over Taiwan

In a Thursday interview with China’s state-run CCTV and the official press agency Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. would face “an unbearable cost” for allegedly condoning and abetting “Taiwan independence” forces. Wang said the U.S. has “gone back on its commitment...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China warns Walmart and Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after Chinese news outlets reported Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after several...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
ARTnews

Monument to Tiananmen Square Massacre Dismantled in Hong Kong

A sculpture made by Jens Galschiøt to memorialize the lives lost during the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 stood on the campus of Hong Kong University for 24 years, but yesterday it was dismantled as guards prevented journalists and students from recording its removal, reported Artnet News. The sculpture, titled The Pillar of Shame, is a 24-foot column of twisted and fused bodies. Meant to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, the work was erected at the university in 1997—the same year China gained governmental control of Hong Kong. In October, Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy