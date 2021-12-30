Wilsonville's Lindsey Antonson named Class 5A girls soccer Player of the Year
They never stopped running.
They never stopped scoring and they never stopped winning.
And in response, they — Oregon's best high school girls soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.
Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.
CLASS 6A
Player of the Year: Elle Frazier, Grant
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Kirwan, Beaverton
First team — Karoline Shipton, Lake Oswego, senior; GK Abby Pressnell, Lakeridge, senior.
Second team — Harley Daniel, Oregon City, senior.
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville
Coach of the Year: Kiana Rickman, Pendleton
First team — Lindsey Antonson, Wilsonville, senior; Karina Borgen, Wilsonville, senior;
Kate Collins, La Salle Prep, senior; Natalie Pfleger, La Salle Prep, senior; Emelia Warta, La Salle Prep, junior; GK Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville, senior.
Second team — Liliana Martinez, Putnam, sophomore; Katelyn McDougal, Wilsonville, senior; Dalton Mermis, Wilsonville, senior; Kenley Whittaker, Wilsonville, sophomore; GK Hailey Patlan, Putnam, sophomore.
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Myranda Marquez, Woodburn
Coach of the Year: Andrea Whiteman, Woodburn
First team — Delaney McNett, Gladstone, junior.
