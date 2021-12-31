Daily COVID cases reach record high as 2021 concludes

The rise in COVID-19-related hospitalizations is accelerating, with the daily average in the U.S. climbing above the 80,000 mark to a three-month high, as the parabolic surge in new cases continues to set post-pandemic records.
Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
COVID-19 infections hit a new all-time high on Monday as more than 1.44 million cases were reported globally. A Bloomberg report said that the single-day record high was also accompanied by an all-time high for the seven-day average, confirming that the record was not an aberration but the trend of infections following the spread of the Omicron variant.
The total number of COVID cases in the U.S. has topped 53 million, with the omicron and delta variants spreading rapidly. Daily cases are now averaging nearly 250,000, and pediatric hospitalizations are up more than 50 percent in the last month. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2021.
