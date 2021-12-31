ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily COVID cases reach record high as 2021 concludes

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Fox News

Dr. Nesheiwat: We have the tools to stop the COVID spread

Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
TODAY.com

US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

The total number of COVID cases in the U.S. has topped 53 million, with the omicron and delta variants spreading rapidly. Daily cases are now averaging nearly 250,000, and pediatric hospitalizations are up more than 50 percent in the last month. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2021.
