How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fires in Boulder County have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management stressed that they are not in need of donations at this time and urged people to keep phone lines clear as the emergency is active.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County has set up a fund for people who want to donate. The funds will help officials respond to both immediate and long-term needs related to the fire.

Donate at the Boulder County Wildfire Fund .

