Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).

