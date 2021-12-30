ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists

By BARRY WILNER
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

DeMarcus Ware, Andre Johnson and Devin Hester, all in their first year of eligibility, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Football
The Spun

NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday. Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case

Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).
NBA
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Terrell Owens Pleads His Case With The Buccaneers

This weekend was particularly wild when it comes to NFL football. The craziest thing to have happened involved none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who stripped down to his pants and threw his gear in the stands. He then jogged off the field all while waving to the fans. It was a pretty hilarious display, however, the Buccaneers did not feel the same way as Bruce Arians claimed that Brown would be kicked off the team in due time.
NFL
FanSided

Here is why LA Rams Jalen Ramsey rapped Taylor Rapp in Week 17 win

While some fans may have expected a blowout win against the Baltimore Ravens in their home field M & T Stadium, that was never going to happen. The Ravens were wounded, fighting through injuries and COVID-19 protocols just as the LA Rams had done just days earlier. And the Ravens were desperate for a win, in any way possible.
NFL
On3.com

Terrell Owens gives hilarious response to Antonio Brown saga

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a meltdown on the sidelines of the game on Sunday, but make no mistake: despite having their far share of off-field incidents, Brown’s are far worse than anything Terrell Owens did — at least, that’s what Owens claims. Brown...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Patrick Mekari T 71 Trystan Colon C 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Rashod Bateman WR 59 Mark Andrews TE 58 Marquise Brown WR 54 Devonta Freeman RB 48 Devin Duvernay WR 30 Patrick Ricard FB 28 Tylan Wallace WR 20 Latavius Murray RB 19 Nick Boyle TE 16 Sammy Watkins WR 14 Eric ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon King Clear COVID-19 Protocols

FOXBORO (CBS) – Three New England Patriots linebackers have cleared COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King were all cleared Saturday, according to the Patriots. Judon and Bentley were added to the list back on Monday. King was listed Tuesday. The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride also reported that linebacker Dont’a Hightower is “good to go Sunday.” Hightower was listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable with a knee issue.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy