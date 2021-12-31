ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MSU Nursing students learning through simulation how to care for veterans

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN - Education through simulation, Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing continues its’ work to better serve veteran patients that nursing students will soon care for.

Associate Professor Dr. Angela Jukkala and her fellow collaborators created a space for students to ‘roleplay’ healthcare, make mistakes, learn and grow.

“It’s that piece of the military culture, how that can and will impact healthcare," Jukkala said.

Angela Jukkala

MSU nursing student Brooke Richins describes the simulation.

“We walked into a room…and the military aspect was completely different for me. The scenario was a military veteran, she had a service dog with her, but the dog was not there. I believe she had alcohol on-board, she was anxious about leaving and she came in with chest pain,” Richins said, “I’ve seen patients with service dogs, but not to that extent. I got to see moments where the dog would look at me one way, but the patient would tell me otherwise.”

The students taking part were able to apply what they’ve been taught, and learn how to navigate difficult topics, such as suicide.

“Veteran suicide, there’s such a small window. When a veteran dissociates there’s such a small window to help them,” Brooke Corry, a veteran, said.

Corry worked with Jukkala and the students on ways to ask questions and talk with veterans about healthcare.

“It should bridge the gap,” Corry said.

Related
KBZK News

Robert Wood Johnson Fellows grant awarded to group in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Robert Wood Johnson fellowship grant was awarded to 15 groups across the country. One group is from here in Gallatin County, the three in the group from our area are David Claudio a former industrial engineer professor at MSU who know works at UMass, Elizabeth Aghbashian, Health Program Specialist at the Gallatin City-County Health Dept. and Sally Moyce an Assistant Professor at Mark and Robin Jones College of Nursing at MSU.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
