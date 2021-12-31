ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Voices: Education is crucial for the future of Afghanistan – we cannot let down the children who seek it

By Gordon Brown
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAWqg_0dZV83vf00

One by one, the girls – aged between eight and 10 – stood up in front of the Taliban leaders who had come to visit them, and they set out their dream: that their sisters, all adolescent girls, be allowed to return to secondary school.

The scene took place at the first all-women mission in Afghanistan , led by Yasmine Sherif, the director of the charity Education Cannot Wait, a global fund. It seeks to provide ongoing education during emergencies and protracted crises.

Its aim is to give displaced girls the education they crave. Now, with their new Taliban leaders before them, they pleaded for the chance to escape a life of poverty and servitude.

The girls’ courage and strength provide us with a rare shard of hope. With 97 per cent of the population at risk of being thrown into absolute poverty by mid-2022, we are at “a moment of exceptional gravity for the people of Afghanistan”, says Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Britain must now organise a pledging conference to raise the funds essential to prevent a winter of starvation, for famine stalks the land. On the ground, mothers and children are going without the food they need and even the doctors who treat them, who have gone unpaid for months, fear they too may soon have to be admitted to hospital suffering from malnutrition.

There is no “childhood” today for most boys and girls in Afghanistan, only a fight for survival – and this is my concern as UN special envoy for global education.

Many of the important advances that brought millions more girls and boys into school – which I have seen on my visits to Afghanistan – are being wiped out. Even before Covid-19 closed Afghan schools for 12 months, nearly 4.2 million children were not in school – 2.5 million of whom were girls.

Now, 10 million or so children who are enrolled are also at risk of dropping out: if and when the education system collapses.

There are some brighter spots, such as the reopening of secondary schools in Balkh and less conservative parts in the north. But in this land, in only six out of 34 provinces, has girls’ secondary education resumed.

This is in part because of efforts, at the local level, by UN agencies and NGOs – achieved by building on established relationships with local communities and salvaging the informal community-based and home schools (which, by an agreement between the Taliban and Unicef, have continued in temporary learning spaces). Now we must find the resources to finance them.

The de facto authorities in Kabul have formally expressed their commitment to education for both boys and girls in the country, including at the secondary level – but with the proviso that they are developing a plan “to define under which conditions secondary education can resume for girls in line with their cultural and religious values”.

Yet girls’ education is a pre-condition for rebuilding a country torn asunder by 40 years of war. What can we – the international community – do to avert this humanitarian disaster?

With no women in the government, the closure of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the requirement for women and girls to travel with a mahram , or male relative, and still no education for adolescent girls; hope is starting to fade.

But with the Taliban themselves now pressing the international community to restore the billions of dollars frozen in foreign bank accounts, humanitarians are demanding in return that education is universally available to all girls.

Of course, it will not be easy to get any new fatwa denouncing the ban on girls getting secondary schooling, and indeed, pressure from the outside may be counterproductive. Afghan religious leaders are fiercely independent and will no longer allow themselves to be seen as pawns in other peoples’ proxy wars.

But one by one, we must try to persuade religious leaders at a local level that education is not a threat to religious devotion nor a capitulation to the west, but indispensable to the development of a young life. If an advance can be made with religious leaders, one by one – progress can also be made province by province.

The other ray of hope is that, coordinated by Martin Griffiths, the UN and its international and national NGO partners are continuing to try to operate on the ground. This provides an opportunity – and a platform – for the international community to support girls’ education by offering the finance to maintain local projects.

This includes community based-schools and accelerated learning programmes, run by accredited and vetted NGOs. This new funding must include the payment of teachers, an estimated 70 per cent of whom have not been paid for months. A fully-funded Unicef could pay them directly, without passing money through the Taliban government.

Education itself needs at least $1bn (£745m) if we are to build a functioning education system. The World Bank holds $1.5bn in the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund trust for the country, with $1.2bn earmarked for projects agreed to by the previous government.

It recently made available just under $300m in support of food security (the World Food Programme) and health (Unicef), but not education – and thus, not teachers’ salaries. Given the urgency of the humanitarian crisis, the whole fund should be reprogrammed to support the Afghan people this winter.

The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan will be the largest ever single-country humanitarian appeal, at $4.44bn. It is almost certain that more will be needed. About $162m – less than 4 per cent of the total funding requirements of the appeal – is earmarked to go to education, and I know Martin Griffiths and humanitarian partners want to do more.

Education Cannot Wait, which funds many of Unicef’s efforts, has a current funding gap of $108m for its ongoing multi-year investment. It alone needs at least about $350m to meet future needs. So the next step will be to seek support for a properly financed multi-year plan starting with the nine provinces that Unicef and Education Cannot Wait have been assisting.

The courageous girls who spoke of their desire for education are not just speaking to the Taliban – they are speaking to us too. We ignore them at our peril. We must embrace the hopes they represent and offer these girls a window of opportunity that may, over time, help build the new Afghanistan that will emerge in time from today’s devastation.

When Samantha Mort of Unicef Afghanistan asked a school class in Kabul if pupils had a message to share with the outside world, a seven-year-old girl put her hand up. She asked if the world could keep the peace in Afghanistan so that she could continue going to school.

And when the representative of the de facto authorities heard the young girls speaking to Yasmine Sharif at that primary school, he stepped forward and said: “I promise you that every one of your sisters will attend secondary school.”

To keep hope alive in Afghanistan, we must keep him to his word.

Gordon Brown is a United Nations special envoy for education and former UK prime minister

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Global Education#Taliban#Un
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Afghans desperate; Taliban face economic ruin

The bitter cold of Afghanistan’s winter has small children huddled beneath blankets in makeshift camps. Sick babies in hospitals lie wrapped in their mothers all-enveloping burqas. Long lines at food distribution centers have become overwhelming as Afghanistan sinks deeper into desperate times.Since the chaotic Aug. 15 Taliban takeover of Kabul an already war-devastated economy once kept alive by international donations alone is now on the verge of collapse. There isn’t enough money for hospitals.Saliha, who like many Afghans uses just one name, took her infant son to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital, Kabul. Weak and...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: I’m an Afghan refugee studying in the UK – here are the challenges I face

I arrived in the UK with my family three years ago, and we have been waiting for a decision on our asylum seeker status ever since.My job in Afghanistan’s presidential palace with the senior adviser of the former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani put me in a very vulnerable situation as a woman. The Taliban were always targeting government workers, particularly independent women. I witnessed multiple bomb blasts around our offices, and lost two colleagues who were individually targeted and shot dead while leaving their homes for work. Because of this, my mother, father and sister and I fled, arriving in...
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Yemen alert: 8 million face reduced rations amid funding shortages

The UN food relief agency warned on Wednesday that it is running out of funds to continue providing food assistance to 13 million Yemenis. From January, eight million who are going hungry in Yemen will receive a reduced food ration, while five million others who are at immediate risk of slipping into famine, will remain on a full ration.
ADVOCACY
Brookings Institution

Increasing girls’ access to formal agricultural education in Afghanistan

As one of the top growth sectors in Afghanistan, agriculture is the backbone of the economy and women—and girls are the backbone of agriculture, with 70 percent of rural women working directly or indirectly in the sector (AREU 2017). Even though girls learn agricultural skills informally from family and friends, they make up only 12 percent of all students in agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Afghan girls are trapped in a vicious cycle that limits their potential to develop their skills and use them effectively for national growth and self-reliance.
AGRICULTURE
sacramentosun.com

Muslim World Seeks Coordinated Relief Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's ruling Taliban assured a special meeting of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday that they will do more to enhance national political inclusivity and promote human rights, including those of women, in the country. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi spoke in Pakistan at the...
ADVOCACY
sacramentosun.com

Foreign ministers meet to seek aid for destitute Afghanistan

Islamic countries have met to discuss how to help Afghanistan avert economic collapse, which they stressed would have a "horrendous" global impact. The statement was issued after an urgent meeting of the OIC in Islamabad, Pakistan, which ended with a promise to establish a fund to provide humanitarian aid through the Islamic Development Bank.
WORLD
Quad-Cities Times

Column: We must help Afghanistan

Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. In addition to financial and political turmoil, the worst drought in living memory has put nearly 23 million Afghans — over half the population — at risk of severe food insecurity. Last month, as the head of the Baltimore-based global charity Catholic Relief Services (CRS), I traveled to Afghanistan to better understand the needs. I was alarmed by what I saw.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Charles urges world to remember those defending human rights in New Year message

The Prince of Wales has called on the world to remember those “standing up for freedom and human rights” in places like Syria and Afghanistan.In a New Year message released on the first day of 2022, Charles also paid tribute to the “brave individuals, local communities and international organisations” who are “responding to great needs by providing vital assistance”.The heir to the throne recently visited Jordan and learnt first hand how the Middle East country has for decades been a haven for people fleeing conflict in the region including Syria.The prince said in his message: “As we start a New...
WORLD
The Independent

Government spent £700k on company advising Afghans not to flee before Taliban takeover

The government has given more than £700,000 to a company that advised Afghans not to flee the country before the Taliban takeover.An investigation by The Independent revealed that the Home Office has handed the “migration behaviour change” firm at least £702,000 since 2016, and it may have been given even more money by the Foreign Office during the same period.Despite the funding, Seefar’s name has never been mentioned in the Houses of Parliament, and the Home Office has refused to detail the work it commissioned.The government said it “makes no apology” and wanted to highlight the risks of irregular journeys...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

412K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy