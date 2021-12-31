ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Spending New Year’s Eve at home? Here’s how to watch the Sydney fireworks – and what else is on TV

By Luke Buckmaster
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLbcz_0dZV7yOa00

With Omicron surging around Australia, there’s good reason to veg out at home in front of the TV this New Year’s Eve and observe the outside world through this medium we call television. One day in the future, plugged into the metaverse, we’ll be astral projecting between virtual fireworks displays while high-fiving our digitally recreated long-dead ancestors, but for now we are still absorbing entertainment via moving images displayed on flat screens.

The humble old teev offers various ways to count down the new year, including fireworks displays, recaps and movies.

Fireworks and New Year’s Eve concerts

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has caused many fireworks displays to be cancelled around the world, including one in Melbourne that would’ve involved more than 350 drones – which may or may not have become sentient mid-performance and decided to rise up against their human overlords. You never know, maybe we dodged a bullet.

Related: Australia’s New Year’s Eve may be a damp squib as revellers make their own Covid decisions

Many displays are still going ahead, continuing that great human tradition of creating colour and spectacle by making stuff explode in the sky. The ABC will be broadcasting several of them, including the Sydney fireworks at 9pm AEDT for those who can’t be bothered making it to midnight. ABC’s pre-fireworks shebang kicks off at 8.30pm with The Early Night Show, co-hosted by the charismatic actor Hunter Page-Lochard, who played the titular character in ABC TV’s Cleverman and most recently co-starred in Fires .

From 9.15pm, the ABC is broadcasting its NYE2021: Let’s Celebrate! concert at Sydney Opera House, hosted by Charlie Pickering, Zan Rowe and Jeremy Fernandez. Performers include Tina Arena, Missy Higgins, Casey Donovan and Genesis Owusu, taking you up to the countdown to midnight and more fireworks over Sydney harbour.

Alternatively, viewers in Victoria can tune into channel Nine to watch City Of Melbourne: New Year’s Eve 2021, which starts at 11pm and is hosted by Catriona Rowntree and Clint Stanaway.

2021 recaps

I appreciate the “yearly recap” format – it reminds me of high school exam cheat sheets. My wife verbally summarised the appeal of the format when, while watching The Yearly with Charlie Pickering 2021 , she said “oh yeah, that’s right!” at least three times.

Pickering’s special this year contains several laugh-out-loud moments but, obviously filmed pre-Omicron, already looks dated, with Pickering appearing near the beginning of the show sitting in a fairly crowded (albeit masked-up) studio. Funny moments include a segment called the Real Premiers of Australia, which recaps the argy-bargy exchanged between Australian premiers as if it were a reality TV program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKFYf_0dZV7yOa00
Charlie Pickering: seeing the funny side of 2021. Photograph: ABC TV

For a more international perspective, Netflix has its very funny Death to 2021 special , a sequel to Death to 2020 . For snappier recaps, there’s Jimmy Fallon’s compilation of his “news smash” segments , this six-minute rewind of the year from Vox , and – shorter still – a two-and-a-half minute Reddit-produced video , which is set to an annoying upbeat ditty but, to its credit, begins with vision of geese wearing sombreros.

But, I hear you asking – nay, demanding – what about articles listing the very best Australian films and TV shows of the year? Here are a couple I prepared earlier: my lists of the best homegrown productions for both the big and small screen, featuring many hours of quality viewing.

Related: From The Newsreader to Wakefield: the 10 best Australian TV shows of 2021

New Year’s Eve movies

The perfect film to watch during NYE is something with a bit of a party vibe, or at least something that isn’t a total downer – so, no Lars von Trier films allowed. On ABC iView there’s Firestarter: The Story Of Bangarra , a terrific documentary (No 4 on my list of the best Australian films of the year ) about the history of the amazing Bangarra Dance Theatre, which has been staging sumptuous visual and musical performances for decades.

Nine is screening Dirty Dancing at 8:30pm, fondly remembered as one of the pedigree dance-themed flicks of the 80s – the crop top-wearing, leg-flailing domain of Flashdance, Footloose, Fame and (my favourite of the bunch) Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a7RH_0dZV7yOa00
The 80s dance classic Dirty Dancing is screening on Nine at 8.30pm on Friday. Photograph: Vestron Pictures/Allstar

For good family fun, NITV is screening Taika Waititi’s 2016 comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople from 7.30pm. Elsewhere, SBS is showing The Blues Brothers at 9:25pm, The Full Monty is airing on Seven from 11pm and 9Gem is screening Ben-Hur from 8.30pm – with a running time of three-and-a-half hours, it’ll take up a good chunk of the night and get you over the finish line into 2022.

Those hankering for a blockbuster spectacle can tee up the handsomely cinematic Godzilla vs Kong , which recently landed on Netflix. And if you haven’t seen the excellent Danish comedy/drama Another Round, check it out on SBS on Demand .

Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSTuS_0dZV7yOa00
Come for the sunset, stay for the cricket – the Big Bash League from the Adelaide Oval is broadcast from 7.15pm on Channel Seven. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Adelaide Oval might be the most handsome sporting arena in the world and it showcases a sunset like nowhere else in Australia. So before the sky lights up with fireworks, why not check out the Adelaide Strikers against the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and the many cutaways to the multicoloured gloaming? It’s screening at 7:15pm AEDT on channel Seven, Kayo and Foxtel. – Jonathan Howcroft

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Catriona Rowntree
Person
Missy Higgins
Person
Tina Arena
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Sydney Thunder#Sydney Harbour#Omicron#Covid#Abc Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
The Guardian

I felt so alone and rejected – until my prison cellmate taught me about belonging

It was June 1981 and I was 18. I stood in the dock at Camberwell Green magistrates court in south London. I was just about to receive my sentence for my role in the Brixton uprising of that April, after being arrested for assaulting a police officer. Ignoring the summary of my case, I stared into the public gallery. Relatives of the other six accused sat there in quiet, hopeful silence. I imagined they were mums, dads, aunts, uncles, siblings and grandparents. But not one belonged to me.
U.K.
The Guardian

Wanda Young obituary

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes. The man...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

100K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy